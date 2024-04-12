Submit Release
Cancer Medicines Forum: February 2024, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 26 February 2024

The Cancer Medicines Forum (CMF) aims to explore how EMA can contribute towards addressing remaining uncertainties about the use of cancer medicines in clinical practice.

The forum brings together representatives of academic organisations from EMA’s Healthcare Professionals Working Party and the European medicines regulatory network.

The results of discussions will support the prioritisation of actions to fight cancer in EMA's Regulatory Science Strategy to 2025 and Academia Collaboration Matrix Action Plan.

The meetings of the forum are by invitation only.

