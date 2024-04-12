2024 UN CC:Learn Champions

11 April 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - As our global learning community is growing at a faster pace than ever (almost 400k certificates issued!), we invite our alumni to take part in our contest to become the next UN CC:Learn Champion.

Our alumni are drivers of change in their communities, and we want once again to give them a platform to showcase their work and initiatives.

We want to hear from you – our alumni – what you have been doing to address the climate crisis in your community, workplace, or household as a result of taking our courses. Your impact stories have the power to persuade and inspire others to follow in your footsteps, which can greatly contribute to climate efforts being undertaken worldwide.

Being a UN CC:Learn Champion means that you are recognized as a change-maker in your community by a leading UN programme on climate change learning.

If you have received a certificate of completion from UN CC:Learn, you are eligible to submit your climate story by completing the form below by 30 April 2024. Don't miss the opportunity to become a 2024 UN CC:Learn Champion and have your story spread through our networks!

Get inspired by our 2022 and 2020 UN CC:Learn Champions and apply today!