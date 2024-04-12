Mike Young Announces Appearance in the Netflix is a Joke Fest

Comedian, writer, and director Mike Young brings his unique stand-up style to the Netflix Is A Joke Festival on May 11 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian, writer, and director Mike Young brings his unique stand-up style to the Netflix Is A Joke Festival on May 11, at The Kookaburra Lounge in Los Angeles.After touring with the late great Bob Saget, Young has recently opened for Sebastian Maniscalco during his North American arena tour, showcasing his dynamic humor and quick wit to a broad audience.The Netflix is A Joke FestivalThe Netflix Is a Joke Fest, North America's largest comedy festival, is making a grand return, bigger and better than before!Organized by Netflix and Live Nation, this glittering comedy extravaganza will host over 400 live stand-up performances, special events, table reads, and sketches. The festival will showcase the finest comedians and artists from around the globe. Over a span of 12 days, the comedy community will animate more than 35 iconic Los Angeles venues, including major landmarks like the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theatre, the Dolby Theatre, the Forum, the Palladium, and the Orpheum Theatre, along with celebrated comedy hubs such as the Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory, and The Comedy Store.Young's latest film, " Stealing Jokes ," featuring Michael Rapaport, Jeff Dye, and Haha Davis, is scheduled for release in October of this year. The comedy heist film tells the story of four stand-up comedians who inadvertently rob a comedy club, only to find themselves indebted to the club's owner, a notorious local crime lord. They must navigate their way out of this predicament or face dire consequences. This film marks Young's third venture as both a writer and director, demonstrating his growing prowess in filmmaking.Additionally, Mike Young hosts "Night At The Ned," a weekly comedy series at The Ned Nomad hotel in NYC. The event has become a popular fixture in the city's comedy scene, drawing top talent like Jeff Ross, TJ Miller, and SNL's Marcello Hernandez every Wednesday. This series not only showcases Young's skills as a host but also his ability to curate top-tier comedic acts.For more insights into Mike Young's career and upcoming events, visit his official website at https://mikeyounglive.com Social Links:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealmikeyoung/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcQHzsOcw_SQLTHyALLMysA/videos Twitter / XL: https://twitter.com/realmikeyoung Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/whothefismikeyoung Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/droppin-bombs/372153081?l=vi