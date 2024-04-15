SWMLS Launches RealReports Offering Brokers Strategic Edge Through AI Technology

RealReports | The AI-powered property report Sherry Fowler (2024 President, SWMLS) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move, RealReports, a leading proptech company, has partnered with the Southwest Multiple Listing Service (SWMLS), a prominent association in the real estate sector, to offer their innovative AI-powered "Carfax for homes" solution, enhancing SWMLS’s arsenal of advanced tools available to its members.

RealReports provide SWMLS brokers with comprehensive details on every property across the United States, covering climate risk, zoning, liens, tax history, permits, rental potential, school ratings, crime, utilities, and more. At the core of RealReports is Aiden, an AI assistant capable of analyzing the tens of thousands of data points in each report and providing an immediate answer to any question about the property.

This partnership emerges as a crucial development while the real estate industry is under intense examination following the NAR settlement regarding commission models. “In these times, brokers must set themselves apart and offer unmatched value to their clients,” states Sherry Fowler, 2024 President at SWMLS. “RealReports arrives as an innovative solution meeting this demand, and we anticipate it will become a vital component in the toolkit of our brokers.”

RealReports arms brokers with data that is pivotal throughout their relationship with clients, particularly when representing buyers, who are facing the brunt of the current legal scrutiny within the industry.

“RealReports is engineered to allow buyer’s brokers to set themselves apart and grow their business,” says James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports. “The reports serve as a foundational tool in buyer consultations to foster credibility and trust, and are utilized throughout the buying process — from initial showings to the offer submission, where the data aids in crafting more compelling, competitive offers.”

Central to RealReports is Aiden, the AI assistant, refined through data compiled in each report from more than 30 top-tier data providers. “Data is only powerful when you know what to do with it,” states Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO of RealReports. “In the competitive landscape of today’s market, being knowledgeable is crucial, and Aiden offers brokers an unmatched depth of insights and efficiency that is hard to find elsewhere.”

"The coming years promise to bring about significant changes," remarks Sherry Fowler. “The key to success lies in effectively communicating your value as a broker and the distinct advantages of the tools at your disposal. Our collaboration with RealReports not only solidifies our lead in the innovation front within the real estate field but also highlights our commitment to equipping our brokers for triumph in an ever-changing market environment.

About RealReports

RealReports provides comprehensive property information for every home in the United States, powered by data from 30+ best-in-class providers and Aiden, an AI real estate copilot, which can answer any property question instantly. RealReports are the ultimate tool to help real estate brokers win more deals, generate leads, and build trust and credibility with their clients.

About SWMLS

The Southwest Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (SWMLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAAR. SWMLS facilitates and enables an accurate, cooperative and comprehensive real estate marketplace by providing Data, Expertise and Solutions.

