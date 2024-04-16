Submit Release
Daring Ventures Signs Over 5K SQ FT New Lease at North Loop West

Boxer Property is excited to announce the new lease with Daring Ventures Counseling, Coaching, and Consulting, LLC.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is excited to announce the new lease with Daring Ventures Counseling, Coaching, and Consulting, LLC, for 5,678 square feet at 1415 North Loop West, negotiated by Boxer’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller and Chuck Goldstein, President at Goldstein & Associates.

Daring Ventures is committed to helping individuals, couples, and groups find freedom from addiction and shame and discover the connection with others they desire and deserve. Their practices specialize in treatment for addiction and trauma, offering counseling and coaching.

Jake Porter, founder and president of Daring Ventures, commented, "We are delighted to announce our new lease with Boxer Property at 1415. This new lease represents our commitment to expanding our reach and offering counseling and coaching to Houston residents. We look forward to creating a nurturing environment where healing and transformation thrive."

1415 N Loop W is a professional office environment, where tenants enjoy access to on-site property maintenance and management, 24/7 security cameras, and an on-site deli. Conveniently located on the North Loop, close to Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, this property has easy access to the Heights, one of Houston’s most popular and diverse districts.

About Boxer Property
Boxer Property has been a innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com

