Feedvisor Becomes First and Only Amazon Performance Optimization Platform to be "Inventory Aware"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feedvisor, the industry’s leading AI-powered e-Marketplace Performance Optimization Platform, today announced the release of the first-ever inventory-aware price optimization solution for Amazon sellers and brands to mitigate the impact of proliferating Amazon FBA fees on their businesses.

The newly announced Amazon FBA fees triggered increased concern of eroding profits and overall unit economics among sellers and brands who view the FBA service as a crucial component of doing business on Amazon.

“We’re hearing from our clients and everyone in the Amazon community how frustrated and challenged they are with Amazon’s increasing FBA fees,” said Victor Rosenman, CEO of Feedvisor. That’s why we are so focused on making our price optimization technology inventory aware, which can help grow sales without decreasing profitability and margins!”

Feedvisor’s inventory-aware price optimization technology enables private labels, brands, and competitive sellers to leverage AI-driven dynamic pricing to achieve the optimal alignment between supply and demand to maximize the benefits of FBA while minimizing the costs associated with it. This results in higher sales, improved operational margins, and better profitability for Amazon sellers.

Private label sellers and brands owning the Buy Box on Amazon can reprice dynamically using Feedvisor’s Price Optimization AI, which models price elasticity correlated with inventory levels and forecasted supply. Resellers leverage Feedvisor’s AI Repricer, which learns market dynamics and competitive pricing patterns, to determine the level of repricing aggressiveness necessary to minimize exposure to Amazon's excess inventory and low stock fees while increasing overall sales and profits.

“There is tremendous uncertainty around the long-term effects of these fees on sellers’ businesses," said Dani Nadel, President and COO of Feedvisor. “They are charged long storage fees for too much inventory, low level fees for too little inventory. Sellers need to thread the needle to maintain any margin. We have devised a sophisticated, innovative technology to help sellers outperform their competition while growing revenues and profitability and minimizing Amazon’s fees.”

This latest release from Feedvisor is just one of the many ways the company continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for Amazon sellers and brands. With its AI-powered technology, Feedvisor has helped countless customers achieve success, and this new "inventory aware" capability is set to take their optimization abilities to the next level.

About the company: Feedvisor is the “AI-first” e-Marketplace Performance Optimization platform working with hundreds of the largest brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-Marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class patented pricing technology, AI-powered advertising campaign optimization, brand and content management, and data-backed intelligence to drive demand, profit, and revenue growth. For more information about Feedvisor, visit feedvisor.com.

