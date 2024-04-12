MEC Tertuis Simmers on Dysselsdorp housing project

A day of celebration for Dysselsdorp beneficiaries with disabilities as Minister Simmers delivered title deeds.

Yesterday was a day of great celebration for households in the Dysselsdorp housing project in Oudtshoorn as beneficiaries with disabilities received their title deeds. Joined by the Executive Mayor of Oudtshoorn, Chris Macpherson, the Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, went on a door-to-door title deed delivery.

The title deeds come after 9 months from when some of these beneficiaries first received their homes in July 2023. Yesterday’s events signaled the completion of the journey to homeownership for these beneficiaries. The security of tenure is one of the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) priorities in the restoration of the residents’ dignity. The sod turn for the Dysselsdorp housing project was done in October 2021 and the project has successfully delivered 459 houses.

Mrs. Korkee whose son is a double amputee, expressed her gratitude to the WCG. “I am eternally grateful for the housing opportunity that the provincial government has given us. This house has improved our lives enormously. Now that we have received our title deed, my son’s future is well secured.”

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Minister Simmers said. “The delivery of title deeds to beneficiaries with disabilities in Dysselsdorp marks a significant milestone in our commitment to secure homeownership and restore dignity.

The completion of this journey underscores our dedication to accelerating housing developments and ensuring the security of tenure for all residents. We remain steadfast in our mission to empower communities through accessible and sustainable housing opportunities.

The outreach event was part of the department’s efforts to commemorate Freedom Month and ensure that all members of the community benefit from secure homeownership.

