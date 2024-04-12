CRKT® Releases New Soldotna Fixed Blade in Commemoration of 30th Anniversary
A premium, US-made hunting knife, the new Soldotna is designed by renowned craftsman, professional guide and outdoorsman Russ Kommer.TUALATIN, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT), a brand synonymous with innovation, craftsmanship, and intelligent design since 1994, today introduced the Soldotna. A premium, US-made, fixed blade hunting knife released in time to commemorate the brand’s 30th anniversary, the new Soldotna is designed by renowned craftsman, professional guide and outdoorsman Russ Kommer, a longtime partner to CRKT and a close friend of CRKT founder Rod Bremer.
The Soldotna represents the DNA of CRKT as a family owned, American company that prides itself on collaboration with the best in the industry. With the Soldotna, CRKT partnered with the master blacksmiths at Vegas Forge in Nevada to make the blade’s Damascus steel and worked with TOPS Knives in Idaho to manufacture the knife. It comes with a full grain leather sheath with a belt loop and stud closer, which is hand-made in Idaho.
“As we celebrate our 30th year in business, the Soldotna is the perfect knife to both celebrate the past and set the tone for the future,” said Doug Flagg, VP of Marketing & Innovation for CRKT. “Not only is the Soldotna a highly functional hunting knife, but it’s also an example of our commitment to collaboration, quality and craftsmanship.”
The Soldotna has its roots in a custom knife that designer Russ Kommer once made for Rod Bremer to give to his grandson for a special hunt they had planned. It also takes is name from a town in Alaska, near the Kenai River, where Russ and Rod often fish for king salmon together.
Designed to be an all-purpose hunting knife, the Soldotna features a 3.5” drop point blade. With a flat grind and just enough belly, the knife can be used for skinning but is also nimble enough for more detailed cuts. A supremely manageable knife, the feel in hand is outstanding thanks to a subtle swell in the back of the handle and a slight curvature near the finger guard which helps lock your hand in place when gripping the knife.
The Soldotna will be available in two models. The limited-edition Damascus steel version features a walnut handle and an acid etch finish to bring out the contrasting pattern on the steel. It’s a random pattern Damascus, so each knife will have its own unique character. Only 200 will be made and they will be available only on CRKT.com.
A field-ready, in-line version will feature the exact same design and dimensions as the Damascus model and will again be made in the US in collaboration with TOPS Knives. This version will be crafted with 1095 Carbon blade steel with a Cerakote finish, tan canvas micarta handle and will include a black leather sheath.
About CRKT®
For thirty years now, CRKT® has been the industry’s premier manufacturer of knives, tools, and lifestyle accessories, with a reputation for innovative design. CRKT® works with many of the world’s top designers to deliver custom-inspired, purpose driven products to the marketplace. For more information, call: (800) 891-3100, email: info@crkt.com, on the web: www.crkt.com.
###
Mike May
Sinclair Communications
+1 307-690-6939
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube