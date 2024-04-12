Maine DOE Update – April 12, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy reports for Quarter 3 (January, February, and March) as well as any updates to previous quarters and the April 1 Enrollment Report opened on April 1st. These reports are due on Monday, April 15th. | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has launched a new webpage to showcase how the Maine DOE used federal emergency relief funding to invest in Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response. The effort highlights the initiatives the DOE created with federal funding and the impact on students, educators, schools, and communities. | More

This year, one competition will be held at Central Maine Community College on May 7, 2024, from 11 am-2 pm. The competition will be live-streamed for those who would like to watch remotely and support the school teams. | More

This year, Earth Day recognition falls on the first day back from April vacation. Embrace the energy of the return to school by having students participate in an Earth Day activity in your classroom, school, or community. | More

School Nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate, between preparing delicious food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile. We hope schools across Maine will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 3 to celebrate their hard work and commitment. | More

Celebrating Week of the Young Child

We want to thank you for joining us in celebrating the Week of the Young Child! This national event promotes the importance of high-quality early learning, sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). This year the Maine Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Child and Family Services have teamed up to support early childhood educators across the state. Music Monday | Tasty Tuesday | Work Together Wednesday | Artsy Thursday | Family Friday

The Maine Association of School Nurses (MASN) announces a call for nominations for the Maine School Nurse of the Year (SNOY) 2024-25! This award recognizes an outstanding school nurse for his/her contributions to the school and community they serve. The award provides recognition to an individual who demonstrates leadership in 6 areas of practice: care provision, program management, health education, professional development, community involvement, and research. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Sheanna Zimmerman of South Portland Schools was awarded the English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Teacher of the Year by the Educators for Multilingual Maine (EMME) on March 8, 2024. | More

On March 27th, Title 1 staff from Hancock Grammar School (HGS), Renee Clark and Yasmin Beal, hosted an over-the-top (under-the-sea) literacy event that gathered 400 students, family members, and community members. Considering HGS has about 170 students, that is a pretty good haul! | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

The Maine Department of Education is thrilled to offer a limited-time, self-directed course that includes three keynotes and three workshops from John Spencer, Katie Novak, and Lynn Cuccaro, world-class leaders in innovative education! | More

Teachers love books and this webinar is designed to highlight books found to have great value in Maine classrooms. Hosted by Maine DOE Maine DOE Humanities Teacher Fellowship Team – James St. Pierre and Dorie Tripp, this webinar will offer book suggestions for a variety of content covering all grade levels. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here