Significant Progress in Legal Cannabis Market

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Cannabis Control Board has issued 403 adult-use cannabis licenses in 2024 to bolster the legal market in New York. The Cannabis Control Board recently issued 101 licenses, building on significant progress to strengthen our state’s cannabis regulatory framework with the passing of several resolutions aimed at issuing new licenses, streamlining the adult-use cannabis licensing process, and enhancing critical enforcement measures.

“With the Cannabis Control Board’s issuance of 101 adult-use cannabis licenses, New York’s legal cannabis industry continues to make significant progress with over 400 licenses issued in 2024,” Governor Hochul said. “Strengthening New York’s equitable cannabis industry and ensuring the hard-working small business owners operating in the legal market have the licenses to open are the best way to protect the integrity of sales in New York.”

The Cannabis Control Board (CCB) recently voted to approve a resolution authorizing the issuance of a diverse range of 101 adult-use cannabis licenses across the supply chain, including microbusinesses, cultivators, processors, distributors, and retail dispensary locations. This resolution opens pathways for entrepreneurs and businesses to participate in the budding adult-use cannabis market, fostering economic growth and innovation.

In addition to issuing licenses, the CCB approved a resolution empowering the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to issue provisional adult-use cannabis licenses, with a goal of expediting the licensing process. This measure aims to provide provisional license holders with opportunities to begin operations swiftly while adhering to regulatory requirements, fostering a dynamic and competitive marketplace.

This key update will now allow provisional licenses to be awarded outside of regularly scheduled board meetings. Therefore, applicants will have the ability to go find their retail locations and come back to the Board when ready for final licensure.

A provisional license can be granted if an applicant has submitted all materials that are required as part of the license application for the license type they are seeking but have not yet secured a location for their licensed premises. The Board will still approve all final licenses before a licensee can begin operating. ​

Additionally, the CCB passed a resolution directing OCM to pursue the emergency adoption and revised proposed rulemaking around enforcement violations, hearings, and regulations. This resolution, titled "Part 133 - Violations, Hearings, and Enforcement Emergency Regulations," underscores the state’s continued commitment to safeguarding public health and safety.

The breakdown of the 101 license types approved includes:

Adult-Use Cultivator License: 25

Adult-Use Distributor License: 11

Adult-Use Microbusiness License: 22

Adult-Use Processor License: 8

Adult-Use Retail Dispensary License: 25

Provisional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary License: 10

Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander said, “Our budding cannabis market takes another crucial step forward by strengthening our supply chain, and licensing 101 New York-based businesses who have the grit, skill, and ability to make sure our equitable market has the power to deliver the quality cannabis products New Yorkers expect to purchase when they walk into a legal dispensary.”

Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said, "These resolutions represent a significant milestone in our efforts to establish a robust and responsible adult-use cannabis market. By issuing this new batch of licenses, enhancing enforcement protocols, and introducing provisional licensing, we are creating a framework that prioritizes equity, transparency, and public safety."

New York State remains dedicated to fostering a thriving cannabis ecosystem that prioritizes small businesses, promotes economic prosperity, social equity, and responsible consumption for New Yorkers aged 21 and over. New York State continues to surpass equity goals (nearly 60 percent of licenses issued in 2024) outlined in the MRTA, set at 50 percent licensing for Social Economic Equity (SEE) applicants.