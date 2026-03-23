Video, Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Addresses Collision Accident at LaGuardia Airport

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the incident that happened at LaGuardia Airport later Sunday night involving an Air Canada jet and a Port Authority firetruck.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Let me start with this. I want to acknowledge the tragic accident at LaGuardia Airport late last night, a collision with an Air Canada jet and a Port Authority firetruck. First of all, my heart goes out to the families of the two pilots, Canadian pilots — certainly a very tragic outcome — and also the dozens of individuals who were injured, some seriously, some have already been discharged in the hospital.

I've been fully briefed on the incident and the investigation. I spoke with a number of people, including Kathryn Garcia, the relatively new executive director of the Port Authority, who's been doing all the media briefings. And those of you who know Albany know Kathryn Garcia is the best of the best, and so I have confidence in her helping work with the investigations out of the federal government. We're working in close contact with them. I've left a message for Secretary Duffy that we're willing to be of assistance in any way possible. I know he's scheduled to be there and certainly we're hoping they'd be able to get air traffic back on schedule starting at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. So I just wanted to put that out there.