Educational Resources for Earth Day Participation

This year, Earth Day recognition falls on the first day back from April vacation. Embrace the energy of the return to school by having students participate in an Earth Day activity in your classroom, school, or community.

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team has created an Earth Day 2024 website with curated resources for incorporating Earth Day activities and lessons into the classroom.

If you want more information, a specific resource, or a thought partner, please contact Erik Wade at erik.wade@maine.gov.