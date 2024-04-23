Kings Auctions presents upcoming eclectic online auction featuring rare, one of a kind, and exclusive items

Submit Release
LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kings Auctions is proud to announce their upcoming eclectic online auction featuring rare, one of a kind, and exclusive items.

This online event is a must-attend for collectors and enthusiasts of 18k gold jewelry, signature piece’s by Elizabeth Locke, vintage Louis Vuitton trunks, purses, Fine Art, Asian sculptures, Dr. Seuss art, Retablos, African Artifacts, Knoll Barcelona Chairs, 100s of paintings, and Rolex men's watches. The auction presents an invaluable opportunity to bid on some of the most sought-after pieces in the luxury goods industry. Bidders can expect to capture phenomenal deals on one-of-a-kind items that are rarely seen in the market.

Lots 30 and 31 are rare collectibles by Elizabeth Locke. The necklace is an impressive 19k gold Intaglio Pendant on Black Onyx Bead Necklace and the matching earrings are also 19k gold, both signature pieces by the artist.

Lot 0849 and 0850 feature large vintage Louis Vuitton steamer trunks with brass hardware, wood slats, painted monogram, and the patina that give a rustic well traveled look.

Lots 5001, 5002, and 5003 feature matching vintage 18k gold, ruby, and diamond bracelets, brooch, and ring that you would never find duplicated anywhere.

Lots 0111, 0112, 0114, and 0115 are collectible pieces by Dr. Seuss, values upwards of $14,000.

Lot 0500 is a men's Rolex Datejust and other lots of interest include Lalique, Herend porcelain, Asian Art, and all types of fine art.

Don't miss the upcoming online April 28, 2024 event and opportunity to acquire some of the most amazing collectibles from around the world. Secure your bid and prepare for an incredible online auction experience with Kings Auctions.

