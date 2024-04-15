Outsight Wins the 2024 Airport Technology Excellence Award
Outsight’s groundbreaking Spatial AI Software Platform, Shift, received the 2024 Airport Technology Excellence Awards.PARIS, FRANCE, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsight’s groundbreaking Spatial AI Software Platform, Shift, has received the 2024 Airport Technology Excellence Awards, an event aiming to celebrate the best and greatest achievements in the aviation industry.
This award recognises Outsight's role in pushing the boundaries of Spatial Intelligence and 3D perception technologies on the global stage, with its Spatial AI and LiDAR technology solutions being deployed across four continents, and cements its position as the leading innovator in the Spatial Intelligence domain.
Shift's ability to integrate seamlessly with any LiDAR sensor and manufacturer makes it a versatile tool when working on projects requiring accurate and anonymous tracking of people in the terminals or vehicles in curbside, parking or airside. Based on 3D LiDAR software, Shift transforms raw LiDAR Data from a combination of different manufacturers into actionable insights, analyzing positions and movements of people, objects, and vehicles with laser precision. This helps airports manage and monitor passenger flow and vehicle traffic, unlocking unparalleled capabilities in spatial analytics.
Shift’s capabilities include accurate localization and continuous tracking of the passenger journey in a fully anonymous manner. Infrastructure operators such as airports are readily provided with dozens of KPIs for each specific zone of interest, along with immediate alarms and statistics. Shift is revolutionizing how airports manage and monitor passenger flow and vehicle traffic, providing unparalleled spatial analytics capabilities.
Raul Bravo, President, and co-founder of Outsight, expressed his enthusiasm for the award:
"This award not only signifies Outsight's achievements and leadership recognition but also marks the evolution of LiDAR into a mature technology. Now deployed at scale in major international airports, LiDAR emerges as the third generation of people and vehicle monitoring technology, surpassing the adoption of the second generation, stereo-vision cameras, deployed over a decade ago. Once again, airports are at the forefront of technological advancement, driving more efficient operations, enhancing passenger experiences, and elevating safety standards."
For more information about Outsight and its innovative solutions, please visit outsight.ai.
About Outsight
Outsight’s software solutions track the motion of people and vehicles using 3D LiDAR data.
Operators of transportation hubs like airports and train stations but also sport venues, road infrastructures, and industrial sites can now access accurate and anonymous Spatial Intelligence data, in order to improve operations and increase user safety and satisfaction.
Our international team of scientists and engineers drive the development of our solutions from Paris, San Francisco, and Sophia-Antipolis (Nice). To support our global outreach, we also operate commercial offices in the UK, Belgium, Spain, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology through robust and scalable software solutions will significantly contribute to making the world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.
To learn more: https://outsight.ai/
