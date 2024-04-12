Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra on Dr. Francis Collins:

True to form, Dr. Francis Collins, Director emeritus of the National Institutes of Health, inaugural director of President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot, and a true American treasure in science and the arts, today publicly launched perhaps the most consequential endeavor of his life: his fight against the cancer invading his body.

My bet is this world-renowned physician-geneticist-humanitarian will overcome this latest challenge testing his mettle.

Dr. Collins has saved millions of lives and inspired generations of doctors and scientists in his career. For him, an obstacle is but an opportunity to teach. He has always sparked confidence in humankind’s ingenuity to defeat our Goliaths. Prostate cancer will soon learn that lesson, I’m sure.

Dr. Collins has once again met the moment with grit and a smile. And all those brilliant doctors and scientists he helped train are now ready to return the favor.

Dr. Collins, thank you for making your news a teaching moment for all of us. We wish you a steady return to full health.