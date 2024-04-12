Greater Haralson Chamber Announces Inaugural Women Observing Women (WOW) Luncheon, Program to Support Women in Business
Amy Parrish of Rhythm Communications to serve as first program Speaker
The Greater Haralson Chamber aims to host this event multiple times a year to create a lasting impact and establish a support system for women.”HARALSON COUNTY, GA., UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that the inaugural Women Observing Women (WOW) Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Gift House, a female-owned business in downtown Bremen.
Women Observing Women (WOW) is a new initiative from the Chamber meant to provide support, guidance and inspiration for women in business. By hosting events and providing valuable networking and career development opportunities, WOW aims to foster connections between women and empower them to reach their fullest potential.
“Presented by It is Well Healthcare, the 2024 WOW Luncheon is meant to inspire, empower, and uplift women and connect them to supportive networks and peers,” said Tara Chapman, Chief Operating Officer. “The Greater Haralson Chamber aims to host this event multiple times a year to create a lasting impact and establish a support system for women.”
Bremen resident and Chief Marketing Officer of Rhythm Communications, Amy Parrish, has been announced as the first of the quarterly WOW speakers at this year’s luncheon. A University of Georgia graduate and former broadcast television journalist for NBC News, Parrish has found tremendous success in the public relations and marketing industry, but she has also had to overcome significant obstacles in her business ventures over the years. Amy’s story is one of resilience, determination, and triumph, and she hopes it will inspire other women on their own journeys.
For more information about the event and to reserve a ticket, visit https://business.haralson.org/events/Details/women-observing-women-wow-luncheon-1068753?sourceTypeId=Website.
