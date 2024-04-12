Western Cape Government on actions taken to address the ongoing service delivery challenges in Knysna

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning confirmed that the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning proceeded to open a criminal docket against the Knysna Municipality for its failure to adequately respond and implement plans to address the ongoing solid waste crisis in the town.

“If the directives which the Western Cape Government provided to Knysna Municipality to restore dignified essential services to the residents it is meant to serve are not adhered to then the consequence of their inaction are unfortunately to pursue criminal charges. Citizens' basic human rights have been abused and the Municipality must take responsibility. I again strongly urge the Municipality to take decisive action, in the interests of the citizens,” said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

“Laying criminal charges against a municipality is not something we take lightly or want to do, but the seriousness of the waste crisis in Knysna, coupled with the inadequate responses so far from the municipality has led us to this state of affairs,” Minister Bredell said.

Minister Bredell said this does not change the provincial government’s total commitment to work with the Knysna Municipality to improve itself to the point where it can function at the level and according to the standards set out in the Constitution which describes the roles and responsibilities of the three different spheres of government.

“We remain committed to the Support Plan and Diagnostic Assessment that was agreed on by the provincial government, Knysna Municipality, and the national government. Unfortunately, commitments not met elicits consequences, and in terms of the waste challenge, we have exhausted the administrative tools at our disposal,” Minster Bredell said.

The Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning received numerous complaints from the public relating to the poor management of waste and general mismanagement of the Knysna Waste Transfer Station.

The Department conducted an initial site inspection on 2 October 2023 and confirmed the state of the facility and its non-compliance with environmental legislation.

Notices were issued to inform the Municipality of the alleged non-compliance at the facility and provide the Municipality with an opportunity to respond to the allegations. Additionally, the notices provided the Municipality with an opportunity to rectify the non-compliance and bring the facility back into compliance with legislation.

The Knysna Municipality responded to the above notices with an Action Plan in which it committed to undertaking various actions in order to come into compliance. However, after the Department conducted numerous inspections the continued non-compliance and mismanagement of the facility was confirmed

As a result of the ongoing non-compliance the Department issued the Knysna Municipality with a Directive and Compliance Notice dated 29 February 2024. These notices instructed the municipality to undertake various actions to rectify the non-compliance and mitigate the impact of the waste.

Although there has been intermittent and partial compliance, the lack of sustained implementation is resulting in serious degradation and pollution to the environment and human wellbeing. This has led the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning to proceed with opening of a criminal docket against the Municipality.

