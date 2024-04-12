Tourism hosts Community Engagement in Botshabelo, 18 Apr

The Department of Tourism will host a community engagement in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality to share information on Government’s programmes and opportunities that serve to empower SMMEs, and create robust and sustainable local economies in the Free State Province.

Led by the Deputy Minister of Tourism Mr. Fish Mahlalela, in collaboration with the Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Ms. Dipuo Peters and the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Ms. Rosemary Capa, the event will offer the community an opportunity to converse with all three spheres of government to address the hurdles that are impeding progress and economic growth in various sectors of their communities.

The community in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality can look forward to an engagement that features presentations on various business incentive programmes, information on capacity building opportunities, Government’s services on wheels, and exhibitions by the various spheres of government.



Members of the media are invited to attend:

Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024

Venue: Samson Seluthi Community Hall, Botshabelo – Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality – Free State Province

Time: 10h00 – 14h00

RSVP: Members of the media can confirm their attendance to Mr. Bheka Kweyama – Media Liaison Officer (DT) via Cell/ WhatsApp: 0071 868 4141 or e-mail: bkweyama@tourism.gov.za