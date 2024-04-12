EIB and E5P multi-donor fund to support Ukrainian hospitals 

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, and the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine today concluded a new agreement to further facilitate the implementation of the Ukraine Public Buildings Energy Efficiency programme.

This will contribute to much-needed energy efficiency and war-related emergency efforts, in particular within the healthcare sector.

The cooperation agreement provides for a €5 million investment grant from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P), on top of a €300 million EIB loan.

“Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the urgency to renovate and upgrade hospital and healthcare infrastructure has increased dramatically, highlighting the critical need for improved facilities to ensure adequate medical care and support for affected communities,” the EU Delegation to Ukraine said in a press release.

The €5 million from the E5P multi-donor fund, to which the EU is one of the largest contributors, brings its total grant contribution to €9 million, supplementing the EIB’s Ukraine Public Buildings Energy Efficiency programme.

The €300 million EIB framework loan, €200 million of which was redirected to provide urgent support to Ukraine in 2022, is designed to finance thermal renovations, war damage repairs, and the conversion of public buildings across Ukraine.

Currently, 43 Ukrainian communities are involved in the Ukraine Public Buildings Energy Efficiency programme, with Novoyavorivsk and Kovel being among the first to receive funding for energy efficiency upgrades.

