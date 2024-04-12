Submit Release
Embrace Blended Learning with WCO's New E-Learning Course

The World Customs Organization (WCO) is delighted to announce a new e-learning course on blended learning, which is now accessible on the CLiKC! platform. Blended learning is a dynamic educational approach which combines traditional classroom methods with modern e-learning techniques to enhance the learning experience.

This course, tailored for Customs experts and trainers, demonstrates how to employ blended learning strategies to effectively train Customs officers, ensuring they are well-equipped for their roles in today's fast-paced global trade environment.

Upon completion of the course, participants will emerge with the confidence and tools necessary to design and implement their own blended learning courses, empowering them to create enriching educational experiences for their students.

The course is currently available to all WCO Members on CLiKC!, the WCO's e-learning platform. It was made possible with the support of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland (SECO) through the SECO-WCO Global Trade Facilitation Programme (GTFP).

For further information, please contact: capacity.building@wcoomd.org.

