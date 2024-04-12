WestWind Homes Announces Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Homes in Laredo and Rio Grande Valley, Texas

Laredo, Texas – WestWind Homes, a renowned home building company in Texas, is proud to announce its sustainable and energy-efficient homes in Laredo and Rio Grande Valley that reduce energy costs and help families save money.

Since 1993, WestWind Homes has been committed to crafting homes that are not only beautiful but also efficient in their use of energy. The local home-building company’s Energy Star Award-winning homes in Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley embody modernity and sustainability, ensuring that homeowners save on energy costs while enjoying the comforts of a well-built home.

“Our homes don’t just meet the standard—they set it. An independent Certified Energy Rater evaluates every aspect of our houses, from insulation to appliances,” said a spokesperson for WestWind Homes. “Thanks to this thorough inspection and our stellar blower door test scores, our homes consistently achieve a 5-star HERS rating, placing us at the forefront of energy-efficient construction.”

Through the unique utilization of modern and energy-saving products, WestWind Homes ensures energy efficiency that keeps energy bills low. This is highlighted in the Texas home building company’s high-quality HVAC systems that feature meticulously sealed ducts with high-grade mastic and efficient Corning duct vents. The fine-tuned dampers within room vents bolster the system’s effectiveness, keeping a home cool in the sweltering summers and cozy during chilly winters.

WestWind Homes are equipped with an exceptional attic ventilation system. The continuous vented soffit paired with top-notch turbine vents promotes air circulation, effectively reducing the need for air conditioning. Venting kitchens and bathrooms directly outside minimizes unwanted moisture and odors, thereby preserving a roof and ensuring a healthy living environment. Also, the leading home building company’s use of Polycel on doors and windows, along with metal duct elbows, not only minimizes air loss but also enhances a home’s overall efficiency, letting families enjoy a snug atmosphere without energy waste.

Additionally, each WestWind Home undergoes rigorous testing for air tightness, thanks to independent blower door tests. This crucial step ensures that every nook and cranny is sealed to perfection, cutting down on energy consumption and protecting a home from moisture-related issues.

An Energy Star-certified home from WestWind isn’t just a purchase; it’s an investment in the future. Backed by the EPA, these homes guarantee significant savings on utilities, making the dream of affordable, sustainable homeownership a reality.

To embrace sustainable living with WestWind Homes, families start the process by meeting with a member of the company’s professional team, who will connect them to a design expert to discuss their unique vision and style preferences. After choosing the design, families can tour their model homes and get pre-approved for the floor plan that fits their budget. The last step is moving into their dream, newly constructed and customized home.

WestWind Homes invites families in Laredo and Rio Grande Valley looking for new energy-efficient, award-winning homes to fill out the convenient contact form on its website to make a booking through its Online Concierge Team today.

About WestWind

Since 1993, WestWind Homes has been building Energy Star Award-winning homes in Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley. With an exceptional home ownership experience and extraordinary customer service, WestWind Homes fulfills families’ dreams by creating a value-packed home that improves their lifestyle and strengthens local communities.

