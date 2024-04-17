Pickcel Announces Its Digital Signage Menu App Integration with Square's POS Solution
Elevating Customer Experience and Streamlining Operations
This integration of Pickcel's digital signage menu app with Square's POS system epitomizes how we're leveraging technology to streamline operations & elevate customer experience across the F&B sector.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting development for the F&B businesses utilizing digital signage, Pickcel has rolled out a new feature that integrates its digital signage menu app directly with Square's Point of Sale (POS) systems. This integration is designed to change how F&B businesses manage their sales and digital content from a unified platform. With plans to expand compatibility with other POS industry applications, this feature marks a significant advancement in the digital signage landscape.
— Basudev Saha, Founder and CTO of Pickcel
Pickcel Digital Menu App and Square POS Integration Benefits
1. Enhanced customer experience
By integrating POS systems with digital signage menu app, F&B establishments can display dynamic content that reflects current sales, promotions, and menu changes in real-time. This helps keep the content fresh and relevant and also significantly enhances the customer experience by providing up-to-date information at the point of decision-making.
2. Centralized control
The integration allows businesses to manage their menus and promotional content from a single platform. This centralized approach simplifies operations, reduces the risk of errors, and also saves considerable man-hours.
3. Increased customization options
The Pickcel-Square integration offers high levels of customization wherein businesses can tailor their content based on current trends, local events, or specific customer interactions. This ensures that the marketing messages are effective, and help drive sales and customer engagement.
Application Across Various Functions
With an initial launch supporting Square POS, Pickcel plans to include more applications to provide a scalable and adaptable solution that grows with technological advancements and customer needs.
The integration of POS systems with digital signage offers multiple functional benefits across various business areas:
a.) Restaurants and cafes
Menu updates can be synced instantly between the Square POS system and digital displays, ensuring that customers always see the latest offerings and pricing.
b.) Retail
Stores can display promotions that sync in real-time with inventory levels or sales data, helping to move merchandise more efficiently and improve the shopping experience.
c.) Entertainment and hospitality
Facilities like cinemas and hotels can benefit from displaying targeted promotions based on time-of-day or event-specific data, enhancing guest experiences and increasing revenue.
By combining robust technology with user-centric features, Pickcel’s new POS integration is set to become an essential tool in the digital signage domain.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a leading provider of innovative digital signage solutions, empowering businesses in industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation to enhance customer engagement and communication. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technologies, Pickcel has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. JW Marriott, Radisson, Pepsi Co., Geist Brewing Co., Cotton Patch Cafe, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30+ countries, making it one of the world's fastest-growing digital signage software companies.
