PARAMOUNT SIGNS MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH DIGITAL TWIN STUDIO PREEVUE
Paramount Pictures and Preevue are excited to announce they have entered into a multi-year licensing agreement.
It is with immense pride that we join forces with Paramount Pictures and contribute to the evolution of film and television production”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the agreement, Preevue will offer Paramount’s production clients access to extensive 3D digital scans of production facilities and locations on Paramount’s iconic Hollywood studio lot. This collaboration integrates advanced 3D scanning technology into the film and television production process for Paramount’s production and special event clients.
— Ryan Metcalfe
Preevue has already completed extensive millimeter-accurate point cloud 3D LiDAR laser scans of Paramount’s facilities and production locations. The detailed digital twins created by Preevue will provide clients with point cloud and digital twin data, offering an unparalleled tool for previsualization and technical visualization, enabling filmmakers to explore and plan their work from anywhere in the world.
The deal reflects a shared commitment between Paramount and Preevue to harness technology to elevate storytelling and production efficiency.
Heidi Geier, EVP of Production and Consumer Services at Paramount, commented on the collaboration, “For over 100 years, filmmakers have come to Paramount to bring their productions to life on our historic lot and stages. We are very fortunate to partner with Preevue to further assist in the process of creating movie magic with Preevue’s state-of-the art pre-scanned 3-D digital twins of Paramount’s sound stages and lot locations, which we believe will be a great resource for our production clients.”
Ryan Metcalfe, CEO of Preevue Limited, added, "It is with immense pride that we join forces with Paramount Pictures and contribute to the evolution of film and television production. Our technology is designed to empower creators, and we're thrilled to see it in action on such a historic lot."
About Paramount Pictures Corporation
Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. The company holds one of the industry's most extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, Paramount provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.
About Preevue Limited
Preevue Limited specializes in 3D scanning technology, offering innovative solutions that enhance planning and visualization in various industries including M&E and Live Entertainment. Preevue’s clients include NBCUniversal, Disney, Fox Entertainment, Ambassador Theatre Group, the Royal Opera House and LW Theatres. With a commitment to excellence, Preevue is at the forefront of digital twin and scanning technology.
ENDS
Ryan Metcalfe
Preevue Limited
press@preevue.com