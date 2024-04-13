Personalised ‘Daddy Book’ Celebrates Unique Bond of Love Between Father & Child

My Given Name Daddy - Because of you Personalised Images

Intriguing book is a heart-warming tribute to a child's love for their father, offering an unashamedly sentimental look at a child’s world because of Daddy.

I wrote the book from a child’s perspective, to create an emotional connection between father and child. Usually, even the most unemotional dads’ get a lump in their throat and tears in their eyes.” — Kevin Tyler