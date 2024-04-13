Personalised ‘Daddy Book’ Celebrates Unique Bond of Love Between Father & Child
Intriguing book is a heart-warming tribute to a child's love for their father, offering an unashamedly sentimental look at a child’s world because of Daddy.
I wrote the book from a child’s perspective, to create an emotional connection between father and child. Usually, even the most unemotional dads’ get a lump in their throat and tears in their eyes.”TONBRIDGE, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are few things more powerful in life than the bond between a father and his children. No feeling on earth can match the moment a father cradles his newborn child in his arms.
— Kevin Tyler
For daughters and sons alike, having a loving and supportive dad can ultimately shape who they eventually grow up to be.
Now, to celebrate Father’s Day, children can demonstrate their love and gratitude in a beautifully personalised book, uniquely customised for their special Daddy. The hand-made ‘Daddy Book – Because of You,’ is the brainchild of British entrepreneur Kevin Tyler, founder and Managing Director of personalised book publisher My Given Name.
Kevin said, “I wrote the book from a child’s perspective, to create an emotional connection between father and child. Usually, even the most unemotional dads’ get a lump in their throat and tears in their eyes reading it.” Each delightful 28-page book is handmade in the UK. Clever automated coding uses dozens of personalised characteristics and traits to create an authentic storyline, unique to each Dad.
Kevin said, “The result is a book almost made from the fathers’ own D.N.A. making the content very personal and emotive. This results in a much more emotional read. Having the words of the book spoken by the child and in a child’s tone, further enhances this heartfelt connection.”
Growing Up with Daddy
Children ultimately begin making their own life decisions, about finances, food, relationships and health. It is then they really appreciate the extent of their parents’ love, support and care. The ‘Daddy Book – Because of You’ reveals important traits and qualities in the very best fathers, almost a ‘fatherly manual,’ highlighting what children expect and admire from a great Dad.
Reviews:
Customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive, expressing similar statements. “Touching, Funny, Sentimental and an Emotional Tear-Jerker.
Kevin Tyler said, “In this book there are 150 different pages in our library which are sorted and selected each time to create the final book. It is available in Paperback, Hardback or Cushioned Cover, and usually delivered within 4 days.”
New for Father’s Day 2024 will be a personalised images passion page, so whatever the father’s passion, from football clubs and hobbies to movies and music, the results will include custom imagery too.
The range also includes a further three ‘Daddy and me’ books, including ‘Becoming Daddy’, ‘My Superhero Daddy’ and the brand new ‘Daddy, if not for you…’ to be released just in time for Father’s Day, 16th June 2024. All books are available from notonthehighstreet.com.
ENDS
Media Contacts:
Name: Kevin Tyler
Email: info@mygivenname.com
Website: www.mygivenname.com
Phone: +66 926031028
Links:
Social Media Profiles: (URL’s)
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/mygivenname
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/mygivennameltd/
Reviews:
Not on the High Street:
https://www.notonthehighstreet.com/mygivenname/product/personalised-daddy-book-because-of-you
Kevin Tyler
My Given Name
info@mygivenname.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram