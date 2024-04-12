Waste levy removed for another ten flood-hit areas

Residents in an additional ten Local Government Areas can now dispose of flood-affected items at landfill sites without incurring the waste levy fee.

Lifting the fee aims to expedite the recovery process and ease financial burdens on impacted households and businesses.

The Natural Disaster Waste Levy Exemption has been granted to these additional Local Government Areas:

Blacktown

Byron

Central Coast

Clarence Valley

Dungog

Hornsby

Lake Macquarie

Maitland

Mid-Coast

The Hills

This extension takes the total number of eligible areas to 22.

The Blue Mountains, Camden, Liverpool, Penrith, Sutherland, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly, Hawkesbury, Wollongong, Shoalhaven, Shellharbour and Kiama have already received waivers.

Residents will not be charged the waste levy fee to get rid of flood-generated waste until 30 June 2024, though local landfill gate fees may apply.

The exemption coves waste on public and private land, including damaged building materials, furniture, carpet, gardening debris and any other flood-related products.

As clean-up efforts continue, the Environment Protection Authority could expand this assistance to help other communities rebuild and recover.