Thundermark Capital Joins NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance
We are excited to join NVIDIA in our quest for human augmentation and automation: the former helps humans co-invent; the latter helps automate dirty, dangerous, and dull jobs.”SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thundermark Capital is proud to announce that it has been accepted as a member of the NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance, an exclusive community of Venture Capital investors in startups powered by NVIDIA's Artificial Intelligence computing ecosystem.
— Gleb Chuvpilo
The NVIDIA Inception VC Alliance connects global investors with the Inception Program's startup community. NVIDIA Inception will provide Thundermark Capital with access to cutting-edge technology and NVIDIA experts, Corporate Venture Capital and business unit executives; opportunities to connect with startups raising capital; co-marketing support to heighten portfolio visibility and go-to-market support; ecosystem introductions; market analysis and portfolio reviews; exclusive, closed-door forums with NVIDIA leadership, customer executives, and investment peers.
Gleb Chuvpilo, General Partner at Thundermark Capital, agrees with Jensen Huang, President of NVIDIA, that Generative AI, Large Language Models, Deep Reinforcement Learning, and Humanoid Robotics together mark the beginning of the New Industrial Revolution. "We are excited to join NVIDIA in our quest for human augmentation and automation: the former helps humans co-invent via Intelligence Amplification with AI; the latter helps automate dirty, dangerous, and dull jobs with AI and robots. The analogy to the steam engine is quite strong here: James Watt’s steam engine introduced in 1775 allowed humans to overcome the limitations of muscle power with mechanical power, and now we need AI to amplify our intelligence." Chuvpilo noted.
Thundermark Capital is an American VC firm that invests in enterprise AI and Robotics startups and advises global corporations and governments on the development and implementation of comprehensive AI strategies. Thundermark was founded by Gleb Chuvpilo, an American serial entrepreneur and investor. Gleb has spent over two decades in AI, having earned a Master's degree from the MIT Computer Science and AI Lab and an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Gleb started his career as a quant at Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs and spent years investing alongside Peter Thiel at his global macro hedge fund. Gleb was an early engineer at Palantir and then co-founded several technology startups, including Authy (YC W12, acquired by Twilio), Ride (funded by TPG Growth, acquired by Enterprise), and Pager (raised over $100 million from NEA, Lux and others, now servicing 28 million patients). Gleb is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and he is proud to serve on the board of MIT delta v, an educational accelerator.
Thundermark was inspired by Peter Thiel's Zero to One, the book that every entrepreneur should read. Peter defines a startup as "the largest group of people you can convince of a plan to build a different future". He continues: "In a world of gigantic administrative bureaucracies both public and private, searching for a new path might seem like hoping for a miracle. Actually, if American business is going to succeed, we are going to need hundreds, or even thousands, of miracles. This would be depressing but for one crucial fact: humans are distinguished from other species by our ability to work miracles. We call these miracles technology. Technology is miraculous because it allows us to do more with less, ratcheting up our fundamental capabilities to a higher level."
