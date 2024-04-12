The 2024 MUSE Photography Awards Proudly Unveil the Latest Honored Photographers and Category Winners of the Year

2024 MUSE Photography Awards Full Results Announced 2024 MUSE Photographer of the Year (Professional) - Sign by Ryo Utsunomiya 2024 MUSE Photographer of the Year (Amateur) - Scavengers by João Coelho

The MUSE Photography Awards and the International Awards Associate (IAA), is excited to present the most breathtaking photographs in its latest competition.

MUSE will always be at the center of recognition, celebrating the most exciting and extraordinary photographs put forth by worldwide talents in photography.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MUSE Photography Awards, hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), is excited to present the most breathtaking and influential photographs in its latest competition, honoring exceptional creativity and unique perspectives from around the world. Celebrating the brilliance of great photographers this competition year, MUSE remains one of the international photography awards that share your personal stories which will live on for decades to come, shaping the legacy of photography through recognition.

Throughout the year, MUSE is proud to receive over 4,500 submissions from more than 40 countries, coming in from the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, and France, among many others, reflecting a diverse showcase of photographic cultures and styles.

2024 MUSE Photographers of the Year

As the competition draws to a close, MUSE now reveals its long-awaited Photographers of the Year, awarded to photographers who have captured the ultimate creation of aesthetics, story, and meaning. Ryo Utsunomiya has been honored as the Professional Photographer of the Year for his mesmerizing work, “Sign", while securing a cash prize of $3,000. João Coelho has also been crowned the Amateur Photographer of the Year, through the presentation of the entry titled “Scavengers”, accompanied by a $2,000 cash prize.

1. MUSE Photographer of the Year (Professional) – Sign by Ryo Utsunomiya (Japan)

2. MUSE Photographer of the Year (Amateur) – Scavengers by João Coelho (Portugal)

2024 Category Winners for the Year

The MUSE Photography Awards also had the privilege to honor its annual Category Winners of the Year, celebrating extraordinary skill across diverse categories for both professional and amateur photographers. Each of these awardees are presented with a $100 cash prize in recognition of their exceptional accomplishments, who have undeniably set the standard of photography through their dedication and efforts.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. Architecture Photography – Train by Shirley Wung

2. Black & White Photography – Shinkansen by Eric Kanigan

3. Commercial Photography – OMEN Choose Fun by Art Streiber

4. Editorial Photography – Snapshots of Valor: On the Front Lines of Ukraine's Struggle by Stephan Goss

5. Event Photography - Big fire dance by Shirley Wung

6. Fine Art Photography – GRANDPA by Salem McBunny

7. Nature Photography – Starcruisers by Eric Kanigan

8. People Photography – Ghosts of Asaro by Jatenipat Ketpradit

9. Special Category – Marionette ballerinas by Kazutoshi Kawakami

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. Architecture Photography – Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal by Chih Hsuan Hung

2. Black & White Photography – Lenticular Cloud Over Mount Shasta by Lisa K. Kuhn

3. Commercial Photography – Preiser Miniature Toy Figures by Leka Huie

4. Editorial Photography – Children of a forgotten world by João Coelho

5. Event Photography - Bombing Lord Handan by Gina Wu

6. Fine Art Photography – Mirrors by Theresa Sujata Senti

7. Nature Photography – The Web Released by Dawn Renee Darnell

8. People Photography – Je est une autre by Foteini Zaglara

Kindly visit the MUSE Photography Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners here: https://musephotographyawards.com/.

"I am lost for words – as I have been honored to witness the work of some amazing photographers, whose mastery over imagery continues to astonish me!" declared Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. "The creativity, the passion, everything showcased in these photographs will definitely contribute greatly to the photography community, further expanding the reach of touching photographs to the world.”

Grand Jury Panel

IAA dedicates itself to the highest standards, which is why MUSE has invited an international jury panel composed of highly respected photographers, featuring Gigi Chung (United States), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Ionel Onofras (Romania), Donell Gumiran (United Arab Emirates), Viral Padiya (India), and Francis De Andrés (Spain), among others. Each of these individuals possesses great expertise from their respective corners of photography, making their insights critical in the evaluation process.

"MUSE will always be at the center of recognition, celebrating the most exciting and extraordinary photographs put forth by worldwide talents in photography,” Thomas said. "The depth captured in each photograph mirrors the limitless creativity of the person behind the lens, truly shaping their personal legacy as an award-winning photographer in MUSE.”

In addition to the MUSE Photography Awards, its sister competitions, the London Photography Awards and the European Photography Awards, are currently open for submissions, inviting photographers worldwide to showcase the best of their images.

About MUSE Photography Awards

The MUSE Photography Awards is an international competition that recognizes and honors the best in the field, showcasing exceptional talent and creativity that push the boundaries of what is possible with a camera. The competition’s mission is to honor the most exceptional and innovative photographers, whose work inspires and challenges us to see the world in new and exciting ways. With a diverse range of categories, including fine art, nature, people, commercial, black & white, architecture, and editorial photography, the MUSE Photography Awards provides a unique opportunity to showcase your work, gain exposure, and connect with like-minded individuals from around the world.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.