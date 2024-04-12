Paper on the rocks joins the Treesistance
Paper on the Rocks and Treesistance join forces to launch this special edition tree-free notebook to raise much needed attention for the Amazon rainforest.AMSTERDAM, NORD HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paper on the Rocks and Treesistance are excited to join forces and launch this special edition tree-free notebook to raise much needed attention for the plight of the Amazon rainforest and its Indigenous inhabitants. The notebook shows that there is a high quality alternative to traditional paper and funds raised will support the Indigenous custodians who protect the forest and all life within.
The result is a beautifully designed book which we hope inspires and instigates positive change around the world. As written inside the cover…
'The world is transitioning and needs your knowledge and ideas. Use this notebook as a playground for your creativity and inspirations. Make your words and actions count'.
The Climate Crisis
We are facing a climate emergency and we need to take action. Caused by the ongoing destruction of global forests, more carbon is being released and the climate is shifting at unprecedented speeds. The consequences of which will be disastrous for humankind.
But there is hope…
Indigenous people protect over 80% of the world's biodiversity and throughout the Amazon, they are committed to protecting the forest and all life within. Treesistance partners with such communities, providing the tools and resources they require to effectively defend their territories. As highlighted in this peer reviewed case study featured in the 2021 UN module on Forest & Fauna.
“In Brazil’s Maró Indigenous Territory, an Indigenous surveillance team collected GPS-evidence of illegal logging activities. When GPS-referenced pictures of illegal forest activities were presented to the Environmental Inspection Agency (IBAMA), a helicopter was sent to the location of the illegal activities the same day. Eight logging concessions were cancelled and timber companies were expelled from Indigenous territory as a result of the recorded evidence. The pilot project showed that local forest protection, even in remote areas without electricity or phone networks, can be carried out by supportive communities with access to trusted law enforcement actors.”
Since this pilot, Treesistance has expanded their forest guardian program to 9 territories, bringing 150,000 hectares of primary rainforest under protection.
‘We’re delighted to partner with Paper on the Rocks on this special initiative. Our shared mission to protect trees brought us together and this collaboration highlights the need for collective global action. First and foremost, it raises awareness & funds for the Indigenous people of the Amazon, who risk their lives to protect the forest on behalf of us all. Whilst also showing people and businesses here in Europe that their actions make a difference. The paper industry is a big contributor to the problem of deforestation but Paper on the Rocks gives us hope and optimism in providing this high-quality ethical alternative. We believe these innovations are essential in our global transition to sustainability. ’ Tom Wheeler Executive Director of Treesistance.
‘This partnership is very dear to all of us at Paper on the Rocks. We’ve been working to create tree-free paper to keep trees in the ground for the past eight years. Forests are what sustains us as human beings on this planet. However, we mainly work on transitioning an industry, whilst there is so much action that needs to be taken today to actually protect all forests we still have! We are so happy to have joined forces with Treesistance. This is an organisation that in our opinion is essential to sustain life in general.’ Anne van Eijsden, Founder of Paper on the Rocks
And together we would like to leave this important message to the world…
'You don’t have to be in the forest to join the fight'.
About Treesistance
Treesistance is a movement and an impact blueprint centred on the protection of the Amazon and other tropical forests of the world. Working at the intersection where Indigenous knowledge and science meet. We create disruptive models that have long lasting tangible impact. Such as our forest guardian program which protects over 150,000 hectares of primary rainforest through Indigenous led forest crime prevention.
www.treesistance.com
About Paper on the Rocks
Environmentally friendly stationery. That’s us in a nutshell.
The longer version? We use kind-to-resources, tree-free paper, made from construction and agricultural waste to make notebooks of the highest quality. Designed for smooth writing, doodling, and drawing. Ideal for writers, creatives, professionals, and anyone that wants to change the world by the stroke of a pen.
Join our mission and rewrite the rules.
P.s. We are a certified B Corp.
www.paperontherocks.com
