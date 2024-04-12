The 2024 MUSE Hotel Awards Proudly Unveils the Comprehensive Roster of Category Winners in Season 1

2024 MUSE Hotel Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 MUSE Hotel Awards S2 Call for Entries 2024 S1 Hotel of the Year - Hilton Munich Airport 2024 S1 Hospitality Design of the Year - THIRTEEN @ CHATEAU DENMARK-SOHO-LONDON by Grapes Design Ltd

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MUSE Hotel Awards, in partnership with the International Awards Associate (IAA), is thrilled to announce the standout winners of season 1 in 2024, honoring exceptional hotels & hospitality design excellence. MUSE rewards and celebrates all categories that create the ultimate global hospitality and guest experience, awarding the world’s best hospitality efforts that continue to raise the benchmark of the industry in their quest for perfection.

Throughout the competition, the MUSE Hotel Awards has captured the attention of the international hospitality community, attracting a remarkable number of entries from countries worldwide, including the United States, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, France, China, Sweden, and numerous more, showcasing the global reach and diverse talent within the hospitality industry. This broad participation highlights the awards' status for excellence, innovation, and leadership across the globe's vibrant hospitality sectors.

2024 MUSE Category Winners of the Year

As the year unfolded, a distinguished group of winners emerged, standing out as the Category Winners of the Year amid a great deal of exceptional submissions. Each winner of the hotel category has been making a significant impact and establishing true greatness within the hospitality industry.

These exceptional achievements include:

1. Hotel of the Year – Hilton Munich Airport, Germany

2. Hospitality Design of the Year - THIRTEEN @ CHATEAU DENMARK-SOHO-LONDON by Grapes Design Ltd, United Kingdom

Asides from the Category Winners of the Year, numerous other winners have also demonstrated lofty standards of great hospitality. Notable among these names are Hard Rock Hotel New York, FYRI Resort, Farglory Hotel, DDA, Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa, Bachleda Luxury Hotel Mgallery, Hotel Bellora, Conrad Nashville, Falkenberg Strandbad, La Miniera Pool Villas Pattaya, and many more. Each has showcased superior performance in their respective countries, shaping their legacies as a true MUSE.

Please visit the MUSE Hotel Awards’ official website for the complete list of award-winning submissions here: https://musehotelawards.com/.

"I am genuinely grateful to be a part of this celebration for the MUSE Hotel Awards. Seeing the winners envisioning new benchmarks across hospitality while capturing the absolute attention of the judges at MUSE, is nothing less than aspiring, and this is how I picture MUSE to be," expressed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.

Grand Jury Panel

Understanding the importance of impartial and diverse evaluations, MUSE has brought together a group of industry experts and professionals, featuring leaders from across the globe, including the likes of Kushal Birari (United States), Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Jeremy Smith (New Zealand), Pal Pang (United Kingdom), Christina Kuo (Canada), Mihaela Plesca (Romania), and more. Their involvement ensured a fair evaluation process, where excellence is the sole criteria and blind judging is practiced.

“We stand at the very front of recognizing and celebrating hospitality brilliance, looking beyond the mundane, seeking out all who aim to redefine guest experience," spoke Thomas. “Alongside MUSE, we look forward to more of the upcoming competitions where excellence will take place, and where devotion will add to the legacy that each of you strives to build.”

The second season of the 2024 MUSE Hotel Awards is now officially commencing, and is calling for worldwide hoteliers, hotel developers and builders, interior designers, architects, and all professionals across the hospitality industry to shape their own legacies worldwide. Early Bird entries will close on May 16, 2024. Join MUSE today and lead the hospitality industry with your achievements that will promote pioneers and honor established veterans.

About MUSE Hotel Awards

The MUSE Hotel Awards is a world-leading and prestigious competition that honors and celebrates the very best and industry-leading hotels in hotel and hospitality design, as well as state-of-the-art services, that continue to push the boundaries of global hospitality.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.