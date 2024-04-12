2024 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards: Official List of Season 1 Winners Revealed

2024 MUSE Creative Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 MUSE Design Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2024 MUSE Creative Awards S2 Call for Entries 2024 MUSE Design Awards S2 Call for Entries

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards have unveiled their winners for the first competitive season of 2024.

At IAA, we're committed to honoring and promoting the brilliance and originality that propel the creative process forward.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards have unveiled their winners for the first competitive season of 2024. Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), these competitions received over 8,500 entries from across the globe, affirming their position as prestigious programs honoring creative and design professionals.

The MUSE Awards encompass a range of competitions designed to recognize excellence across diverse fields. The International Awards Associate (IAA) ensures these competitions are accessible and fair, guaranteeing that recognition is earned by those who truly deserve it.

"Creativity knows no bounds; it's the cornerstone of every great design. At IAA, we're committed to honoring and promoting the brilliance and originality that propel the creative process forward," explained Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He continued, "with every stroke of genius, we're reminded of the boundless potential of human imagination."

Comprised of industry professionals, the jury panel at IAA upheld impartiality and applied industry-relevant assessment criteria with precision. The jury's role was to recognize companies or individuals whose works showcased excellence and drove their industries forward – a goal they admirably achieved.

Grand Jury Panel Among a diverse pool of applicants hailing from 22 countries, the competition carefully selected 56 jurors. These esteemed professionals are widely respected in their respective fields and boast affiliations with prestigious organizations within the creative and design industries. For example, Executive Creative Director at Grey Pakistan - Fizza Shah, Creative Art Director at Ogilvy Australia - Alexandre de Mello Collares, Art Director at VMLY&R São Paulo - Felipe Paganoti, Chairman of Asia MarTech Society - Ken Ip, Creative Director at BEAMY - Ronn Lee, Creative Director at Saatchi & Saatchi MEA - Augusto Correia, Founder and Creative Director of RCBD - Ralph Christian Bremenkamp, Senior Architect at Tiago do Vale Architects - Tiago do Vale, Creative Director at Kre8ive Partners - Mark Turner, Associate Principal / BIM Lead / Adjunct Professor at Kohn Pedersen Fox; Kean University - Yafei Zhang, Creative Director, MRM / McCann and Makina & Co - Danilo Villanueva, to name a few.

Aside from utilizing industry-relevant standards in judging entries, impartiality was also maintained through the blind judging method. This approach involved evaluating entries independently, without comparing them to other submissions, ensuring that each winning work was recognized solely based on its own merits.

Participation of International Brands

As an international award platform, the MUSE Creative and Design Awards attracted entries from internationally renowned organizations. Some submissions were directly made by these companies, while others were submitted by entrants who had produced work for them. Direct submissions featured recognizable names such as Coach, NBCUniversal, CJ ENM, Gravity Global, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Aedas, Les Ateliers Louis Moinet SA, Ltd, Bells + Whistles, and Geely Design; while indirect submissions included Lay's / Netflix, Mattel, KFC, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Google, Nikon, Spotify, Mercedes-Benz, Leica Geosystem, Bank of The Philippine Islands, Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd, and Genesis.

Season 1 MUSE Design Awards' Design of the Year Winners Unveiled

A list of remarkable entries was selected and awarded the title of ‘Design of the Year’ as the first season concludes. These entries were given the highest scoring in their respective categories, largely due to the technical and creative mastery seen in the works. The winners are:

As the first season concludes, the winners of the prestigious title 'Design of the Year' are unveiled. Handpicked from an array of exceptional entries, these works have achieved the highest accolade in their respective categories – a testament to their outstanding technical prowess and creative brilliance. The winners are:

1. Architectural Design of the Year

• Hotel Design - Inspired by Red Fan Seashell by Mohanad Barakat, Qatar

2. Interior Design of the Year

• The Golden Age by SSL Studio, China

3. Product Design of the Year

• Leica BLK2GO PULSE Democratizes Reality Capture Without Miss by Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, United States

4. Packaging Design of the Year

• Jiulong Drunk Dragon Brand Zodiac Wine by Baixinglong Creative Packaging Co., Ltd, China

5. Transportation Design of the Year

• Helix Light eVTOL Aircraft by Pivotal, United States

6. Lighting Design of the Year

• Landscape Lighting Design of Jinan CBD’s Public Space by Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng Urban Planning and Design Institute Co., Ltd., China

7. Fashion Design of the Year

• COSMOPOLIS by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet SA, Switzerland

8. Landscape Design of the Year

• Chongqing Cinda Impression Nanshan by CINDA CHONGQING REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD, China

9. Conceptual Design of the Year

• My Genie by Dreamaker Wedding Planner, China

“Celebrating the exceptional talent and creativity of individuals who are making a positive impact on their industries is a source of immense pride for IAA," Thomas remarked. "Their dedication to excellence serves as a beacon of inspiration, guiding aspiring creatives worldwide toward their own remarkable achievements."

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.