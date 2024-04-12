Active Packaging Market is estimated to reach US$65.388 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.60%
The active packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% from US$41.814 billion in 2022 to US$65.388 billion by 2029.
The active packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% from US$41.814 billion in 2022 to US$65.388 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the active packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$65.388 billion by 2029.
Active packaging is a type of packaging that has the capacity to withhold the shelf life of easily degradable goods and to increase the quality of the goods. The tactic consists of different additives, which include enzymes, antimicrobial agents, and nature-based pigments, into the packaging component or the bin. The involvement of these types of additives reduces the production of microorganisms, avoids moisture content, and restrains oxygen reactions.
Active packaging is a creative technology that serves as a main component to increase the quality and safety of the food, providing long duration shelf life. The innovative initiation is applicable to a wide variety of products, like food, pharmaceuticals, and beverages. Growing demand for nature-friendly packaging is the primary driving force behind the active packaging market growth.
For instance, according to Trivium Packaging revealed article on buying green report in the year 2023, it states that the report is collected through the primary form of research and collected a survey from 9000 various individuals around the regions such as Europe, North America, and South America. The major respondents 66% say that they are well aware of the environmental benefits. 59% of respondents say that they need a piece of information regarding recycling or the long-term sustainability of the packaging of the product as the individuals purchase. Additionally, 82% of the respondents are eager to pay the suggested price for prolonged packaging materials.
Active packaging is not only meant to save food from various organisms but also uses various advanced technical aspects to increase the shelf life, fight against spoiling the food, and look after freshness. Some of the packaging materials absorb the excess air present in packaged shells and maintain the product's health of fruits and vegetables to provide enhanced quality of products.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the active packaging market growth. For instance, ProAmpac and Aptar CSP Technologies partnered in January 2024, to initiate a new product called Proactive Intelligence Protect (MP-1000). The innovative launch by these companies enhances the quality of packaging by absorbing the moisture within the packaging material. These types of innovative launches by companies increase the manufacturing facilities and increase the quality of the product.
The active packaging market, based on packaging technology is segmented into five categories namely oxygen scavengers, moisture controllers, antimicrobial agents, UV blocking, and others. Oxygen scavengers is expected to account for a major share of the active packaging market. Oxygen Scavengers are well suite for long duration shelf life of various food components like fruits and vegetables.
The active packaging market, based on application is segmented into six categories namely food, beverage, pharmaceutical and healthcare, electronics applications, consumer care, and others. Food and beverage is expected to account for a major share of the active packaging market. In the Food & Beverage industry, the main priority lies in the utilization of oxygen scavengers to maintain the freshness of products. Additionally, there is a secondary emphasis on controlling moisture levels and incorporating antimicrobial agents.
Based on geography, the market for active packaging is expanding significantly in North America due to several factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for active packaging in several industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, consumer care, and electronics applications. The demand is being driven by these countries due to busy schedules among the population, growing concerns about food safety, and high attention towards waste management processes around the region.
The research includes coverage of BASF SE, DuPont, Amcor Ltd., MicrobeGuard Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Dessicare Inc., Active Packaging, Accutech Packaging are significant market players in the active packaging market.
The market analytics report segments the active packaging market as follows:
• By Packaging Technology
o Oxygen Scavengers
o Moisture Controllers
o Antimicrobial Agents
o UV Blocking
o Others
• By Application
o Food
o Beverage
o Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
o Electronics Applications
o Consumer Care
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• U.K
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Netherlands
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Israel
• South Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• Australia
• South Korea
• India
• Others
Companies Profiled
• BASF SE
• DuPont
• Amcor Ltd.
• MicrobeGuard Corporation
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Dessicare Inc.
• Active Packaging
• Accutech Packaging
