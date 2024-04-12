The Holy Gasp Celebrate First Anniversary of "...And the Lord Hath Taken Away" and Premieres Video for "Devil Oh Devil".
"Devil Oh Devil" is co-composed by lead vocalist Benjamin Hackman who shares his journey of grief through the collection of songs that comprise "...And the Lord Hath Taken Away", released April 7, 2023.
Toronto's genre-defying supergroup, marks a significant milestone as they celebrate the first anniversary of their critically acclaimed album.
Some of us have tried with all our strength to rescue the ones we love from the demons to which they are wed. Some of us have succeeded. I myself was not so lucky.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holy Gasp, Toronto's genre-defying super group, marks a significant milestone as they celebrate the first anniversary of their critically acclaimed album "...And the Lord Hath Taken Away." To commemorate this occasion, they are set to premiere the music video in Canada, Mexico and Poland for their standout track "Devil Oh Devil" at various international film festivals.
— Benjamin Hackman
The Canadian premiere screening of "Devil Oh Devil" took place in Toronto on April 6th, 2024, at Toronto’s Hot Docs Cinema as an Official Selection of the Toronto Animation Arts Festival International.
The video will be showcased in Poland on April 17th, 2024, as an Official Selection of the Music Video Competition of the 13th International Animated Film Festival ANIMOCJE, and in Hudson, Quebec on April 19th, 2024 as an Official Selection of the Hudson Animation and Short Film Festival, along with The Holy Gasp’s much-loved animated short, The Algonquin Bridge.
Additionally, fans worldwide can watch both videos, streaming online from Mexico City, where they are being featured as Official Selections of PletNet's inaugural PletFest CineroFestival from April 4th to April 30th.
“…And the Lord Hath Taken Away,”, co-composed by The Holy Gasp’s lead vocalist, Benjamin Hackman and composer Anthony William Wallace, explores the dark and mesmerizing themes inherent in The Holy Gasp's unique sound. "Devil Oh Devil" promises to captivate audiences with its bold visuals and evocative storytelling assisted by the Barcelona-based animation studio Alla Kinda.
About “Devil Oh Devil,” writer and lyricist Benjamin Hackman had this to say:
“Throughout every culture we find a demonic archetype, something to aid us in the articulation of the darker, more sinister, life-denying facets of the soul and psyche. We find this figure even when we wish we wouldn’t. Often it seems to find us. It goes by many names: the devil… the shadow… depression. We have each known it in our own ways; some more than others. We see it in our loved ones when they suffer, and some of us have tried with all our strength to rescue the ones we love from the demons to which they are wed. Some of us have succeeded. I myself was not so lucky. “Devil Oh Devil” is a story about the depths we're willing to journey to rescue the ones we love.”
The Holy Gasp continues to push boundaries in music and animation, and their participation in these esteemed film festivals underscores their innovative approach to storytelling through music.
For more information about The Holy Gasp and their music and animations, please visit their official website at www.theholygasp.com.
- 30 -
About The Holy Gasp
The Holy Gasp is an experimental musical project based in Toronto, Canada. Led by Benjamin Hackman, The Holy Gasp blends elements of avant-garde, folk, and rock music to create a truly unique sonic experience. "And The Lord Hath Taken Away" is their latest album, which has received critical acclaim for its innovative sound and compelling lyrical themes.
About Roar Records Inc.
Roar Records Inc., established in 2013, is a record label owned by Veronica Low, with the vision to share inspiring stories. The Roar Records roster includes: The Holy Gasp, Ana Pac, Wendy Irvine, Jeff Jones, Dirt Farmer and Stephen Adrian Lawrence.
The Roar Group of Companies (Roar Records, Roar Publishing and Roar Represents) continue to evolve as a collaborative home to bring up-lifting and inclusive stories to the world in print, song, and stage. We are firm in our belief that kindness and humanity are universal stories that deserve to be shared. The Roar Group of Companies includes a full support team of experts in talent management, marketing, media planning & buying, graphic design, project management, public relations, and strategic execution, all with one single-minded vision: create uplifting messages for all.
Benjamin Hackman Film Laurels
Devil Oh Devil (2023) – Writer, Producer, Co-Composer
~ Official Selection: Hudson Animation & Short Film Festival, 2024.
~ Official Selection: Toronto Animation Arts Festival International, 2024.
~ Official Selection: Animocje International Animated Film Festival, 2024.
~ Official Selection: PletFest Cinero, 2024.
~ Semi-Finalist: Holly Shorts Film Festival, 2023.
~ Semi-Finalist: Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, 2023.
~ Official Selection: Animation Volda Festival, 2023
~ Official Selection: Festiwal Filmowy Cinematika, 2023
The Algonquin Bridge (2023) – Writer, Producer, Narrator, Co-Composer
~ Official Selection: Hudson Animation & Short Film Festival, 2024.
~ Official Selection: International Cycling Film Festival, 2024.
~ Official Selection: PletFest Cinero, 2024.
~ Best Animated Short, Audience Choice Award: Cannes Short Film Festival, 2023.
~ Best Animated Short: London International Short Film Festival, 2023.
~ Semi-Finalist: Festival del Cinema Di Cefelù, 2023.
~ Official Selection: Chilemonos International Animation Festival, 2023.
~ Official Selection: Animator International Animated Film Festival, 2023.
~ Official Selection: Edmonton International Film Festival, 2023.
~ Official Selection: Short Com Comedy Film & Animation Festival, 2023.
~ Official Selection: Animaze Montreal International Animation Film Festival, 2023.
~ Official Selection: Chaniartoon International Comic and Animation Festival, 2023.
~ Official Selection: Zebra Poetry Film Festival, 2023.
~ Official Selection: Cinanima International Animated Film Festival of Espinho, 2023.
~ Official Selection: Izmir Kisa Film Festival, 2023.
Cathleen Lundgren
True Love 20/20 Vision Consulting
+1 250-668-3338
cathleen@truelove2020.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Devil Oh Devil