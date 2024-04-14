Hugues Sanon joined Dr. Bernard Fialkoff and Ali Gofigku to convene world leaders at the 5th Drug-Free World Conference
Ambassador Hugues Sanon delivers his speech at the 5th United Nations Global Conference for a Drug-Free World while thanking Dr. Bernard Fialkoff and President Ali for giving him the opportunity to coordinate the United Nations Global Conference for a Drug-Free World.
Hugues Sanon pictured with his friend and collaborator, Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, at the Turkish House to thank the mission for its support in helping Cojep International and the Foundation for a Drug-Free World coordinate various UN conferences on drug education.
Cojep and Foundation for a Drug Free World organized 5th UN Drug Free World Conference Conference on Combating Drugs" at the United Nations Headquarters.
The event organizer Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, a periodontal/dental implant surgeon in New York for 43 years, member of the NYSDA Chemical Dependency Committee and President of the Foundation for a Drug Free World - Americas Chapter collaborated with the Global Peace Ambassador Hugues Sanon, Special Envoy for international relations to the United Nations for Cojep and Global Ambassador for the Foundation for A Drug Free World, and COJEP International founder, president Ali Gedikoğlu to bring together many world leaders to encourage them to help protect families from the illicit drug crisis. https://youtu.be/Uiojeq0Qdxw?si=PDvXZ3Ia-zNjI69Y
The conference, sponsored by the Permanent Mission of Turkey to the UN, was focused on the challenges of drug abuse and its role in driving other societal problems and provided an invaluable platform for collaborative dialogue and actionable solutions, further amplifying local advocacy efforts on the global stage.
Delivering the opening remarks, Dr. Bernard Fialkoff emphasized that drugs are one of the major problems facing humanity today. He stated that in order to combat this long-standing problem, the foundation for a drug Free world organizes this global conference every year at the United Nations Headquarters together with Cojep International to draw the attention of international organizations and decision makers in order to seek solution.
Ali Gedikoğlu stated that the swamps that cause drugs must be drained and that wars and migrations create new social problems and consequences and that the painful period of integration triggers drugs and that people should stay in their places and become self-sufficient and that Cojep prepares and implements successful projects. Ali Gedikoğlu also explained the home agriculture project he is implementing in Africa and asked for UNDP's
support for his project.
Dr. Bernard Fialkoff and President Ali Gedikoğlu
thanked the Permanent Mission of Turkey to the UN for their support in facilitating the organization of these UN meetings every year and for their support to the civil society work.
Dr. Fialkoff proposed a model of sports and drug education to empower all communities. President Gedikoglu urged leaders to unite for peace and justice and eliminate this drug crisis. Ambassador Hugues Sanon asked for a standing ovation for all powerful women, although they have been mistreated, but stand up to make a difference in their communities.
Both moderators Dr. Bernard Fialkoff and Ambassador Hugues Sanon noted that the free educational program of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World is present in 180 countries around the world and is translated into 22 languages. https://youtu.be/THSC1qHqQ40?si=MPhpbx7Xqm1KS3Q7
Ambassador Hugues Sanon during his remarks humbly thanked Dr Bernard Fialkoff and President Ali Gedikoğlu for the confidence they had shown in him by entrusting him with coordinating the Global Drug Free World Conference for many years.
Also, Ambassador Hugues Sanon said that although the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted more than seven decades ago, we still live in a world where vital issues such as education, health and social challenges affecting women are sidelined, while billions of dollars are spent on chemical weapons and wars, and women and children are still abused and enslaved for sexual and drug-related activities. "Today, there is an urgent need to defend the rights and well-being of all women in the world, whatever their nationality or ethnicity", said Ms Sanon.
Sen. George Borrello at the invitation of Ambassador Hugues Sanon addressed the challenges presented by drug abuse at the Fifth UN Global drug Free world conference.
In addressing the conference participants, Senator Borrello underscored the fact that no community or group is immune from the ravages of drug abuse. "We have many small communities. And yet, drug abuse has impacted every community I represent. This is not an urban problem. This is not a poverty problem. This permeates every demographic. That is our challenge.” Borrello said.
Borrello was honored with the "Ambassador of Peace Award" and the "Leadership Award" for his efforts to address the problem of drug abuse and its toll on families, communities and societies.
Also, at the invitation of Ambassador Hugues Sanon, County Executive PJ Wendel led a delegation to the UN to address the pressing issue of illicit drug abuse in rural counties like Chautauqua County, and to present proactive strategies during the UN Global Drug-Free World conference.
Accompanying Mr. Wendel was Carmelo Hernandez, Director of Chautauqua County's Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services and Patricia McClennan, Deputy Director of the Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services.
Wendel candidly acknowledged the county's struggle with drug abuse, exacerbated by its strategic location between several major metropolitan areas, resulting in a disturbing rise in illicit drug trafficking. Chautauqua County was also honored with the prestigious "Ambassador for Peace Award" and the esteemed "Leadership Award."
I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Hugues Sanon for this invaluable opportunity," said Wendel. “
“As a resident of Jamestown, I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to work with leaders like Senator Borrello and County Executive PJ Wendel on the growing problem of drug abuse and other issues that are tearing at the fabric of our communities," said Ambassador Sanon
On the morning of March 22, at the Ambassador Grill, Ambassador Hugues Sanon organized a VIP coffee meeting with a group of 12 VIPs and then made a courtesy visit to the Turkish House to greet and meet Turkish diplomats who facilitated the UN Global Drug Conferences.
The 5th UN Global Drug-Free World conference was followed by an awards reception at Turdo City Steakhouse, a basketball game the next day and concluded with a press conference with a resolution signed by several organizations and leaders from all sides to promote a drug Free world.
Dr. Fialkoff introduced and praised the leadership of Ambassador Hugues Sanon as Ambassador Sanon called for a standing ovation for all women around the world.