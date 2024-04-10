Submit Release
The United States of America authorized to participate in the proceedings

On 10 April 2024, the International Court of Justice granted permission to the Government of the United States of America, following its request made to that effect, to submit to the Court a written statement by 16 May 2024, and written comments on the written statements made by other States or authorized organizations by 16 September 2024, in context of the advisory proceedings concerning the Right to Strike under ILO Convention No. 87. It is recalled that on 10 November 2023 the ILO Governing Body decided to refer the longstanding dispute on the interpretation of Convention No. 87 in relation to the right to strike to the Court. On 14 December 2023, the Office submitted the dossier required under article 65(2) of the Court’s Statute.

The United States of America authorized to participate in the proceedings

