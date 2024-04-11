Broadway Theatre Project Announces Final Auditions For This Summer's "Shaping The Artist" Program
Broadway Theatre Project flyer
BTP's mission and what we are known for, is offering apprentices excellent training in all disciplines that define musical theatre.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra McWaters, President and Co-Artistic Director of The Broadway Theatre Project announced today that final auditions are underway for this summer's "Shaping The Artist".
— Debra MCWaters President and Co-Artistic Director of BTP
The Broadway Theatre Project is offering an opportunity for 12-15 select students to work 11 days and evenings with accomplished performers/creatives and casting directors toward the development of individual artistry and creativity at an elevated level of technique.
"BTP's mission and what we are known for, is offering apprentices excellent training in all disciplines that define musical theatre. The Project feels that it is imperative to expose the apprentices to the many styles, techniques and methods that are being used today in the performing arts world and professional entertainment industry.
The expanse of information being presented to students who are selected and attend the program is outstanding. We endeavor to provide educational excellence and mold a creative, collaborative, well-rounded, mentally well balanced, professional musical theatre arts performer " declares McWaters.
For the first time in Broadway Theatre project's history, they will be accepting 12- 15 of the finest young artists who audition and fall into the age range of 15 and up by June 19th 2024, and creatively at an elevated level of technique. Students under the age of 18 must be residing with a parent, legal guardian or someone designated by parents as being suitable to accompany the student at BTP when classes and rehearsals have ended.
Once interested apprentices apply and have been selected, they will receive 10 days of highly focused attention on developing an artistic audition and performance skills. This will be done in both concentrated classes and individually.
Debra McWaters also mentions that there are 2 scholarships left for the program so interested students must send in their audition immediately. On the website you will see exact details on how to send in your audition.
On June 19th, 2024, the journey will begin. This journey starts with a strong foundation so that the students can more readily maneuver the ever changing platforms of all of the performing arts opportunities. The Broadway Theatre Project wants the apprentices to be the artist they always dreamed of by giving small group guidance, crafted and targeted insight, specialized technical training, unprecedented mentorship and stewardship of the art form.
For More Information visit www.BroadwayTheatreProject.com
Broadway Theatre Project is a summer training institute that was co-founded in 1991 by Tony Award winning dancer, choreographer and director, Ann Reinking, and her associate, President and BTP Co-Artistic Director Debra McWaters.
Debra McWaters was mentored for 15 years by Ann Reinking. Reinking introduced McWaters to Gwen Verdon, and they all traveled the world working on shows related to Fosse. Verdon gave McWaters the nod to teach Fosse's style. She became the one who passed on what was taught, by Reinking and Verdon, and she wrote the book The Fosse Style, with a foreword by Ben Vereen.
Leslie LaGuardia
LaGuardia Media and Public Relations
+1 518-533-8360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Broadway Theatre Project Sizzle