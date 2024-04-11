Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine
DATE/TIME: April 8, 2024
LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont
ACCUSED: Anthony Zona
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boscawen, NH
VIOLATIONS: Sale of Cocaine
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 8, 2024, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Anthony Zona in Rutland after he turned himself in at the Vermont State Police barracks. An arrest warrant had been issued for Zona for a single count of sale of cocaine stemming from a 2021 drug investigation in Rutland City.
Zona was processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland and then transported to Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division for arraignment. Zona was subsequently released on conditions.
Zona is being prosecuted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
