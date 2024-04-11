Submit Release
Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

STATION: Vermont State Police Headquarters

                     

CONTACT: Vermont Drug Task Force

 

DATE/TIME: April 8, 2024

 

LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Zona                                        

AGE: 34  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boscawen, NH

VIOLATIONS: Sale of Cocaine

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 8, 2024, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Anthony Zona in Rutland after he turned himself in at the Vermont State Police barracks. An arrest warrant had been issued for Zona for a single count of sale of cocaine stemming from a 2021 drug investigation in Rutland City.

 

Zona was processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland and then transported to Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division for arraignment. Zona was subsequently released on conditions.

 

Zona is being prosecuted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

- 30 -

