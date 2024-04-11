Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: Vermont State Police Headquarters

CONTACT: Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: April 8, 2024

LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont

ACCUSED: Anthony Zona

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Boscawen, NH

VIOLATIONS: Sale of Cocaine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 8, 2024, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Anthony Zona in Rutland after he turned himself in at the Vermont State Police barracks. An arrest warrant had been issued for Zona for a single count of sale of cocaine stemming from a 2021 drug investigation in Rutland City.

Zona was processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland and then transported to Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division for arraignment. Zona was subsequently released on conditions.

Zona is being prosecuted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -