Unlocking Healthcare's Future: The Intersection of Value-Based Care and Artificial Intelligence

Auscura

CMS Innovation Center Strategy

Integration of advanced automation and artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a pivotal force as healthcare transforms from volume-based to value-based care.

Smart technology holds immense promise in revolutionizing value-based healthcare by harnessing data-driven insights to drive critical and sustainable changes across the entire ecosystem.”
— Tom Scaletta, MD; CEO, Auscura

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing a profound opportunity, healthcare leaders are forging innovative pathways and leveraging AI technologies to optimize and sustain the delivery of value-based care (VBC).

Medicare Advantage, the health insurance product offered by private payers that contract with Medicare, now surpasses traditional Medicare in terms of enrollees. CMS has set a goal of achieving 100% Medicare Advantage by the decade's end. The CMS Innovation Center recently introduced five objectives to ensure access to a health system that achieves high-quality, affordable, person-centered care for all Americans. These include:

1. Drive Accountable Care: Automation optimizes workflows that drive quality, utilization, efficiency, satisfaction, and teamwork, components of the "QUEST" VBC framework.

2. Advance Health Equity: AI algorithms can analyze datasets to identify at-risk populations, predict disease progression, and design personalized treatment plans.

3. Support Innovation: Healthcare systems that embrace technology and excel in change management will appeal to patients, physicians, and payers.

4. Address Affordability: Data-driven insights facilitate informed decision-making, including the safe deflection of hospital admissions and a tremendous cost-cutting opportunity.

5. Partner to Achieve System Transformation: Optimizing VBC is a collaborative effort that benefits all healthcare stakeholders.

Commenting on the intersection of VBC and AI, Dr. Tom Scaletta, the CEO of the informatics company Auscura and a practicing emergency physician, remarked, "Smart technology holds immense promise in revolutionizing value-based healthcare by harnessing data-driven insights to drive critical and sustainable changes across the entire ecosystem."

As the healthcare landscape evolves, the convergence of VBC and AI emerges as a powerful force in transforming healthcare delivery that prioritizes patient outcomes and sustainable economics.

Auscura

You just read:

