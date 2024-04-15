Discover the Eco-Friendly Future of Luxury Baby Strollers with the Latest Innovation by Mima at the ABC Kids Expo 2024

mima creo stroller in mocha cream and black mima creo in mocha cream Full recline position of the mima creo stroller with adjustable footrest for baby's ultimate comfort

The future of baby strollers has arrived, and it is eco-friendly, stylish, and complete with essential features for new parents.

The creo sets new standards in eco-conscious materials, style, and must-have features for new parents.” — Royal Chu, Director of mima® USA

EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mima® , a brand renowned for its commitment to innovative childcare products, proudly introduces the mimacreo, a city stroller that sets new standards in eco-conscious materials, style, and essential features for new parents.Car Seat Travel System Compatibility: Three Stroller Options for NewbornsAt the heart of the mimacreo lies versatility. Designed to grow with families, this stroller accommodates children up to 50 lbs. The creo’s car seat compatibility ensures a seamless transition from car to stroller. Included car seat adapters allow parents to choose from a wide range of compatible car seats available in the market. Whether parents opt for the optional bassinet, providing a snug haven for babies up to 6 months old, or the full recline position of the creo seat, infants will ride in comfort and security. The mimacreo combines essential features for today’s parenting journey.Top Features for Comfort & Safety:+ Reversible Seat: The child can face forward to explore the world or parent-facing for bonding and connection.+ Full-Recline Position: The creo reclines to a full 180-degree position for newborns to have a restful sleep.+ Extendable Canopy: The wide canopy extends to the bumper bar, providing full-body protection. It also features UPF +50 protection, a zipper extension, and a peek-a-boo window to foster parent-child interaction.+ Smooth Ride: The 360-degree wheel swivel ensures smooth rides on any terrain, from city sidewalks to snowy trails.+ Magnetic 5-Point Harness Buckle: Swift, safe, and secure maneuverability with a rotating bumper bar.+ Foot-Activated Parking Brake: Flip-flop friendly and reliable on rough terrain.+ Adjustable Handlebar and Footrest: Prioritize comfort during walks for babies and parents.+ High Storage Basket: Carry essentials without disrupting your stride.+ Eco-Friendly: The mimacreo boasts a 25% lower carbon footprint compared to average strollers.Stylish & Eco-Conscious DesignSince 2009, the mimabrand has been synonymous with stylish baby gear. The launch of the creo marks a revolutionary upgrade in eco-conscious innovation. Pioneering a sustainable and recyclable patented Polymeric Hybrid System (PHS) stroller seat material, mimasets a new industry standard. The layered PHS material, constructed from anti-bacterial polypropylene (PP) without chemical treatments or additives, ensures safety and sustainability. As a Kind + Jugend Innovation Award Nominee for Moving & Travelling Kids, the mimacreo aligns with environmentally conscious choices. Choosing the mimacreo, is an investment in a quality stroller while supporting a greener Earth for future generations.Showcase and Pre-Order DetailsBe among the first US consumers to experience the mimacreo. Visit the mimaUSA team at the ABC Kids Expo in Booth #1327 from May 15-17, 2024. Pre-orders begin on May 1, 2024, with delivery to consumers scheduled for late June.About mimaUSAThe mimababy gear brand is creating memorable moments for both babies and parents alike. With a commitment to modern elegance in design, innovation, and quality, adding a touch of magic to every creation. From the cherished first words to the triumphant first steps, mimaplays a vital role in the parenting journey. Discover transformative products and step into a world where positivity and parenthood come together.For inquiries, sales information, and media requests, please contact:Sales: sales@mimakidsusa.comPR & Media: pr@mimakidsusa.comFor more information, please visit mimakidsusa.com.

mima | introducing our vision and our new urban stroller: creo