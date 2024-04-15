Discover the Eco-Friendly Future of Luxury Baby Strollers with the Latest Innovation by Mima at the ABC Kids Expo 2024
The future of baby strollers has arrived, and it is eco-friendly, stylish, and complete with essential features for new parents.
The creo sets new standards in eco-conscious materials, style, and must-have features for new parents.”EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mima®, a brand renowned for its commitment to innovative childcare products, proudly introduces the mima® creo, a city stroller that sets new standards in eco-conscious materials, style, and essential features for new parents.
Car Seat Travel System Compatibility: Three Stroller Options for Newborns
At the heart of the mima® creo lies versatility. Designed to grow with families, this stroller accommodates children up to 50 lbs. The creo’s car seat compatibility ensures a seamless transition from car to stroller. Included car seat adapters allow parents to choose from a wide range of compatible car seats available in the market. Whether parents opt for the optional bassinet, providing a snug haven for babies up to 6 months old, or the full recline position of the creo seat, infants will ride in comfort and security. The mima® creo combines essential features for today’s parenting journey.
Top Features for Comfort & Safety:
+ Reversible Seat: The child can face forward to explore the world or parent-facing for bonding and connection.
+ Full-Recline Position: The creo reclines to a full 180-degree position for newborns to have a restful sleep.
+ Extendable Canopy: The wide canopy extends to the bumper bar, providing full-body protection. It also features UPF +50 protection, a zipper extension, and a peek-a-boo window to foster parent-child interaction.
+ Smooth Ride: The 360-degree wheel swivel ensures smooth rides on any terrain, from city sidewalks to snowy trails.
+ Magnetic 5-Point Harness Buckle: Swift, safe, and secure maneuverability with a rotating bumper bar.
+ Foot-Activated Parking Brake: Flip-flop friendly and reliable on rough terrain.
+ Adjustable Handlebar and Footrest: Prioritize comfort during walks for babies and parents.
+ High Storage Basket: Carry essentials without disrupting your stride.
+ Eco-Friendly: The mima® creo boasts a 25% lower carbon footprint compared to average strollers.
Stylish & Eco-Conscious Design
Since 2009, the mima® brand has been synonymous with stylish baby gear. The launch of the creo marks a revolutionary upgrade in eco-conscious innovation. Pioneering a sustainable and recyclable patented Polymeric Hybrid System (PHS) stroller seat material, mima® sets a new industry standard. The layered PHS material, constructed from anti-bacterial polypropylene (PP) without chemical treatments or additives, ensures safety and sustainability. As a Kind + Jugend Innovation Award Nominee for Moving & Travelling Kids, the mima® creo aligns with environmentally conscious choices. Choosing the mima® creo, is an investment in a quality stroller while supporting a greener Earth for future generations.
Showcase and Pre-Order Details
Be among the first US consumers to experience the mima® creo. Visit the mima® USA team at the ABC Kids Expo in Booth #1327 from May 15-17, 2024. Pre-orders begin on May 1, 2024, with delivery to consumers scheduled for late June.
About mima® USA
The mima® baby gear brand is creating memorable moments for both babies and parents alike. With a commitment to modern elegance in design, innovation, and quality, adding a touch of magic to every creation. From the cherished first words to the triumphant first steps, mima® plays a vital role in the parenting journey. Discover transformative products and step into a world where positivity and parenthood come together.
