Kevin Borich and Joe Walsh Join Forces for "The Fires" Single Release
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin Borich embarked on a new musical endeavor, crafting his DUETS album project with some of Australia's most renowned performers. However, it was a personal tragedy that ignited the inspiration behind his latest single, "The Fires," in collaboration with legendary musician Joe Walsh.
During the devastating Australian bushfires of 2022, Kevin connected with one of his longtime fans, Mark, and his wife, who had tragically lost everything they owned. Their story of loss and resilience resonated deeply with Kevin, prompting him to channel their emotions into music. With a guitar intro already in mind, Kevin penned the lyrics, incorporating phrases from Mark that depicted the harrowing experience of the fires.
As wildfires ravaged both Australia and North America, Kevin felt compelled to unite voices across continents. Recalling Joe Walsh's invitation to collaborate on his songs, Kevin reached out to the iconic guitarist, who enthusiastically agreed to lend his talents to "The Fires."
Reflecting on their collaboration, Kevin expresses, "Oh Yes, the one and only legendary Joe Walsh agreed to get involved, play guitar and sing in tag-team style on The Fires song and the result is… Well, we both really like it and hope that you do too."
The partnership between Kevin Borich and Joe Walsh is rooted in a rich history of musical camaraderie. From Joe's solo ventures in Australia to their memorable tours with The Party Boys, their connection spans decades, culminating in shared stages and unforgettable performances.
Kevin Borich, originally hailing from New Zealand, shot to fame in Australia with his hit band The La De Das. He then gained prominence as a founding member of the 80’s Australian supergroup, The Party Boys. His illustrious career has seen him collaborate with some of the biggest names in rock music, solidifying his status as a legendary figure in the industry.
Joe Walsh, renowned for his work with The Eagles, has left an indelible mark on the music world with his distinct guitar playing and songwriting prowess. With a career spanning over five decades, Joe's contributions to rock music have earned him widespread acclaim and adoration from fans worldwide.
"The Fires" serves as a testament to the enduring bond between Kevin Borich and Joe Walsh, offering a poignant reflection on resilience in the face of adversity. With their combined talents, they aim to deliver a message of hope and solidarity to audiences worldwide.
For more information on "The Fires" single release and upcoming projects, visit Kevin Borich's official channels.
Official Kevin Borich Website https://kevinborich.com.au
Kevin Borich - The Fires - Featuring Joe Walsh of The Eagles/The James Gang
Direct Link to The Fires on Spotify
Direct Link to The Fires on Apple Music
Duets Album featuring The Fires
Available as the single on Streaming Services and on CD - Kevin Borich Duets Album (https://kevinborich.mywaterfrontstore.com).
