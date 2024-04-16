Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,563 in the last 365 days.

Helpside Highlights the Importance of Offering Customizable Benefits Plans for Employees

Helpside encourages small business owners to offer a variety of employee benefits options to gain a competitive edge in a challenging job market.

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helpside, a leading PEO services provider, emphasizes the critical role of tailored employee benefits plans for small businesses aiming to improve employee satisfaction and boost retention rates. SureCo recently released its 2024 State of Employee Health Benefits report, which included responses from employees, HR and finance leaders, and benefits consultants. Their findings make the message clear: customizable benefits are essential for retaining top talent employees.

The competitive job market has made it increasingly challenging for small businesses to maintain a stable, satisfied workforce. Standard, cookie-cutter benefits packages are losing appeal as employee needs and values differ. Customizable benefits plans are now becoming vital, offering a unique advantage in attracting and retaining employees.

Key insights from SureCo’s 2024 report reveal employees' strong preference for flexibility. Eight in 10 employees claimed they prefer to select their plan from all available options instead of a company’s few options. This autonomy helps employees to tailor their benefits to meet their individual financial and health needs. Employee benefits plans extend beyond medical insurance; employers can enhance these plans with a range of supplemental options, including life insurance, accident insurance, short-term disability insurance, identity theft protection, and more.

Creating a happy and healthy workplace is critical for small businesses seeking a competitive edge. Helpside’s customizable employee benefits solutions are designed to meet this need, paving the way toward a more motivated and committed team.

To learn more about Helpside’s variety of employee benefits solutions for small businesses, contact the benefits experts at Helpside to schedule a demo or discovery call.

About the Company:
Helpside has been taking care of small businesses since 1990. They are proud to partner with small businesses to provide payroll, employee benefits, human resources, employer compliance, safety, and workers’ compensation solutions that allow leaders to focus on the growth and success of their employees and their business.

Samantha Reynolds
Helpside
+1 208-813-6273
marketing@helpside.com

You just read:

Helpside Highlights the Importance of Offering Customizable Benefits Plans for Employees

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more