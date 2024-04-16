Helpside Highlights the Importance of Offering Customizable Benefits Plans for Employees
Helpside encourages small business owners to offer a variety of employee benefits options to gain a competitive edge in a challenging job market.LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helpside, a leading PEO services provider, emphasizes the critical role of tailored employee benefits plans for small businesses aiming to improve employee satisfaction and boost retention rates. SureCo recently released its 2024 State of Employee Health Benefits report, which included responses from employees, HR and finance leaders, and benefits consultants. Their findings make the message clear: customizable benefits are essential for retaining top talent employees.
The competitive job market has made it increasingly challenging for small businesses to maintain a stable, satisfied workforce. Standard, cookie-cutter benefits packages are losing appeal as employee needs and values differ. Customizable benefits plans are now becoming vital, offering a unique advantage in attracting and retaining employees.
Key insights from SureCo’s 2024 report reveal employees' strong preference for flexibility. Eight in 10 employees claimed they prefer to select their plan from all available options instead of a company’s few options. This autonomy helps employees to tailor their benefits to meet their individual financial and health needs. Employee benefits plans extend beyond medical insurance; employers can enhance these plans with a range of supplemental options, including life insurance, accident insurance, short-term disability insurance, identity theft protection, and more.
Creating a happy and healthy workplace is critical for small businesses seeking a competitive edge. Helpside’s customizable employee benefits solutions are designed to meet this need, paving the way toward a more motivated and committed team.
About the Company:
Helpside has been taking care of small businesses since 1990. They are proud to partner with small businesses to provide payroll, employee benefits, human resources, employer compliance, safety, and workers’ compensation solutions that allow leaders to focus on the growth and success of their employees and their business.
