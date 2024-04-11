Sen. Janice Weiner Statement on 6-Week Abortion Ban Hearing at the Iowa Supreme Court

Des Moines — Iowa state Sen. Janice Weiner released the following statement following oral arguments in the Iowa Supreme Court on the state’s six-week abortion ban.

“The six-week abortion ban case heard today in Iowa’s highest court remains an unconstitutional attempt by Republican politicians to control the bodies of Iowans and their futures,” Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, said. “Iowans value their freedom, and that includes the freedom to make decisions about their bodies and their healthcare with their doctors. A majority of Iowans oppose attacks on their healthcare choices.”

“Today’s hearing was a clear and convincing argument for upholding the Iowa Constitution, listening to the people of Iowa, and striking down this dangerous law,” Weiner said.

Following today’s oral arguments, the Court has until June 30th to issue a decision in the case. The hearing can be viewed online at the Iowa Court’s YouTube page.

###