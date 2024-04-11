InVivo Biosystems Announces New CEO

Kathryn McCormick Appointed CEO, Succeeding Matthew Beaudet

EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InVivo Biosystems, experts in CRISPR-edited animals for biomedical discovery, announced today that the InVivo Biosystems Board of Directors appointed Kathryn (Kat) McCormick, Ph.D. the company’s new CEO. McCormick succeeds Matthew Beaudet who will remain a member of the company’s Board.

Beaudet served as CEO and co-founder for more than 10 years, helping launch and guide the company through early product commercialization, guiding the team through the pandemic, and helping envision the opportunity for biopharma breakthroughs with transgenic in vivo models.

“We thank Matt for his decade of service to the company and are pleased to have Kat now leading InVivo to its next phase of innovation,” said C. Palani Palaniappan, Chair of the InVivo Biosystems Board of Directors. “Kat is a strong leader with a deep understanding of InVivo and an exciting vision for its future. Her experience at the company, her relationships with both the staff and our customers, and her historical contributions to our product strategy make her the ideal CEO for the next stage of InVivo. The Board is thrilled to work with her to realize that vision.”

Matt Beaudet added, “I can’t thank the InVivo team and our customers enough for making these last few years incredibly rewarding for me. Working alongside Kat for the past decade, I've seen how much of our success has sprung from our partnership. Now, as I transition to the board of directors, I am as impressed as ever with her vision and fully confident in her leadership to guide InVivo into the future. We have so much exciting potential ahead of us.”

Kat McCormick is one of the original founders of the company and most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer. Over the past 10 years, Kat has held other key positions including Director of Research & Development and Director of Business Development. Prior to InVivo’s inception (as NemaMetrix), Kat supported the early foundation of the company through research at the University of Oregon. She trained in electrophysiology and earned her Ph.D. in cellular neuroscience, developing skills in microfluidics, calcium imaging of neural activity and behavioral phenotyping.

New CEO Kat McCormick shared her excitement and honor at leading the InVivo team. “We are accelerating important innovation in the preclinical drug development and academic markets that we serve. InVivo’s strong patent portfolio, solid customer base and consistent growth over the past three years helps position the company to capitalize on our strategic go-forward plan. I could not feel better about this team or about our opportunities.”

About InVivo Biosystems

Eugene, Ore.-based InVivo Biosystems, experts in CRISPR genome editing, provides end-to-end preclinical services to help pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, biotechnology companies and academic research institutions around the globe accelerate research and drug development efforts. The company’s mission is to build the world’s most effective genetic animal models to advance human health. With its CRISPR genome editing platform, InVivo Biosystems creates custom genome-edited C. elegans and zebrafish models for preclinical studies and drug discovery. In addition, InVivo Biosystems provides in-vivo analytical services to produce data and insights for companies to help accelerate decision making in the early-stage development of new compounds. For more information, visit http://www.invivobiosystems.com.