Juvenile Escapes While in Transit to Cabarrus Juvenile Detention Center

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention reports that a juvenile has escaped while in transit from court to Cabarrus Juvenile Detention Center.



The escape occurred at 1:05 p.m. on April 11, at 4445 Schoolhouse Rd. in Harrisburg. The juvenile who escaped is identified as Joshua O. The division has notified local law enforcement and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Division officials have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public, due to the assaultive behavior allegedly exhibited by the juvenile during the escape and/or a prior history of unpredictable behavior.



The most recently taken photograph of the juvenile escapee is below. Members of the public should report sightings of this juvenile to local law enforcement officials.



For additional information, please contact Matt Debnam with the Department of Public Safety’s Communications Office.