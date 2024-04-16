INC Giving projects continue to promote kindness throughout Calgary Region
INCGiving youth volunteers taking a group photo at the Calgary Dream Centre after doing their part to give back to the community.
Volunteers from the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) extend helping hands in Calgary through donation drives and community service initiativesCALGARY, AB, CANADA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donating blood to those in need and helping community shelters were just some of the activities that the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ conducted as part of its INC Giving program last March, extending acts of kindness throughout the Calgary region.
INC volunteers, both young and old, donated blood at the Canadian Blood Services office located in Barclay Parade SW in Calgary, AB.
“It’s really important for people to donate blood because it’s very much needed,” noted Jen Corong, a healthcare professional and an INC member.
The blood donation activity also inspired many more volunteers to “give back to the community.”
“It’s a great chance to inspire other brethren to come along and give back to the community,” Corong said as she noted how giving blood would help a lot of people and save lives.
Aside from donating blood, INC volunteers in different parts of Calgary also showed their appreciation to their communities by helping out at community shelters, and preparing and distributing free food packages. Some volunteers also did simple acts of kindness in their neighborhood such as shoveling snow out of pathways and sidewalks.
Brother Voltaire A. Tamisin, the INC District Supervising Minister of the Ecclesiastical District of Calgary, stated how these acts of kindness show “genuine love and concern for all people in the community.”
He said that the INC’s initiatives such as the INC Giving project aim to help people by extending acts of kindness.
“Our Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, wants the Church to help alleviate what people are commonly experiencing these days, and give people – our fellowmen – a reason to smile through the INC Giving activities,” he noted.
The INC Giving Project is a project of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) that encourages volunteers to go into their communities and share their faith through acts of kindness.
Through outreach initiatives, community service projects, and philanthropic contributions, the INC continues its Scripture-inspired advocacy to “do good to those who need it” (Proverbs 3:27, Good News Translation).
At present, the INC has active members in 165 countries and territories. Its membership comprises 150 ethnicities and nationalities.
