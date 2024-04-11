MPD Investigates Fatal Crash on South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 2:19 a.m., a sedan was traveling northbound on South Capitol Street, Southeast, near the Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and crashed into a drain ditch.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced.

The decedent has been identified as 89-year-old John Alfonso Candela, of California, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411

CCN: 24053376

###