Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,930 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigates Fatal Crash on South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 2:19 a.m., a sedan was traveling northbound on South Capitol Street, Southeast, near the Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and crashed into a drain ditch.

 

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced.

 

The decedent has been identified as 89-year-old John Alfonso Candela, of California, Maryland.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411

 

CCN: 24053376

###

You just read:

MPD Investigates Fatal Crash on South Capitol Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more