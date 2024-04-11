NEWS RELEASE

April 11, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered after the passing of Ted Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY (April 11, 2024 ) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the passing of dedicated public servant and former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning immediately until sunset on April 13, 2024.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.

