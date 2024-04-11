$5.8 Million to Support New York Agricultural Producers

Governor Kathy Hochul today advanced $5.8 million through the New York State Grown and Certified Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Development Program to support New York agricultural producers. The New York Farm Viability Institute has been named as the regional funding program administrator as part of Round II of the NYS G&C program funded through Round XIII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. The program will support New York farms and food processors by funding projects across the state to enhance on-farm infrastructure and technology capabilities, as well as to support existing and new NYS G&C program participants.

“New York’s farmers are the backbone of our state, and my administration is committed to supporting the future of our agricultural industry,” Governor Hochul said. “Through this program, we’re investing in New York farm production and food processing here in our state to ensure the industry continues to thrive for generations to come.”

As program administrator, NYFVI will develop a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the $5.8 million grant program. $5 million will be dedicated to capital projects designed to improve critical farm infrastructure or help farms implement innovative technologies and state-of-the-art equipment, with the remaining $800,000 to support research and development projects for the development of new products to be marketed under the NYS G&C program.

Funding will be allocated to REDC regions as follows:

Finger Lakes and Central New York – $1 million for capital projects; $200,000 for research and development projects

Long Island, New York City and Mid-Hudson – $1.5 million for capital projects; $200,000 for research and development projects

Mohawk Valley, Capital Region and North Country – $1.5 million for capital projects; $200,000 for research and development projects

Southern Tier and Western New York – $1 million for capital projects; $200,000 for research and development projects

NYFVI staff work with the Department of Agriculture and Markets to develop an application process for farms and food businesses.

To be eligible for funding, all projects must implement new and innovative practices or approaches designed to meet industry needs and consumer demand. They must also have a direct, timely benefit to support New York’s agricultural industry and hold significance to the region served by focusing on one or more of the following priority areas:

Production automation and labor efficiency

Distribution capacity enhancement

Processing and packing

Food safety

Environmental sustainability directly related to NYS G&C participation

New product development targeting consumer demand

Additional information about the program — including how to apply for funding — will be made available in the coming months.

NYFVI will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the program, including conducting educational and promotional activities to ensure industry participation; accepting and evaluating proposals; awarding grants; executing and administering contracts, including contract oversight and reporting to the Department; and ensuring that awarded entities enroll in NYS G&C.

Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “We are extremely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Regional Economic Development Councils for recognizing the significance of the agriculture industry and partnering on the Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Development Grant Program. This will help farmers and producers make critical technological and infrastructural enhancements at their facilities to further grow their businesses, to serve consumers, and feed New York families.”

New York Farm Viability Institute Executive Director David Grusenmeyer said, “NYFVI appreciates the trust placed in our organization to effectively administer this grant program. It’s exciting to see the State’s strategic focus and support for the adoption of innovative technology and practices on the farm and across the food system. These investments will help meet consumer demand for local products and sustainable practices, and strengthen New York farms and food system enterprises as they evolve their business. We thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Agriculture and Markets for this opportunity.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Infrastructure upgrades, new technologies, and capital improvements are major, often out-of-reach, investments for many small New York farmers, but are essential for helping farmers expand their businesses, improve regional food access, and implement climate-forward systems. The Infrastructure, Technology, Research, and Development Grant Program is one avenue through which we are helping farmers fund their capital needs and research for the future. I congratulate the New York Farm Viability Institute on their selection as program administrator and encourage eligible farms to apply once applications become available.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “New York’s Grown & Certified Program showcases over 3,000 NY producers who are meeting the demand for healthy, locally grown food. With their proven track record, NY Farm Viability Institute, will now administer a critically important development fund, bringing resources to Grown and Certified businesses across 4 regions. I’d like to thank Gov. Hochul, Ag & Markets, the Regional Councils, and all of our partners who believe in supporting and growing NY agriculture. I know that with NYFVI’s help we can advance this successful program even further.”

The REDC process continues to support and empower regional stakeholders in developing strategic plans and funding priorities that meet local economic needs. Regional Councils reviewed proposals for administration of this program and provided scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region’s goals and strategies. Applicants utilized the New York’s Consolidated Funding Application, the state’s single application for state resources, which includes programs for numerous agencies. It is designed to provide expedited and streamlined access to a combined pool of grant funds and tax credits from dozens of existing programs. A full list of Round XIII awards that have been made can be found here.

Funding for the NYS G&C ITRD Program was included for the first time in 2022 through Round 12 of the REDC initiative and offered as a second iteration in Round 13. Prospective grant applicants can review program details and sign up for an alert to be notified by the New York Farm Viability Institute (NYFVI) when applications are being accepted by signing up at this link on the NYFVI website.

The REDC process continues to support and empower regional stakeholders in developing strategic plans and funding priorities that meet local economic needs. Regional Councils reviewed projects from this program and provided scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region’s goals and strategies. Since the Regional Councils were implemented in 2011, more than $420 million has been awarded to 602 agricultural projects.

About NYS Grown & Certified

The NYS Grown & Certified program was launched to help meet the growing consumer demand for local foods grown or produced to a higher standard. The program certifies New York State producers who adhere to high food safety and environmental stewardship standards. It is supported by a marketing campaign including on-product labels, promotional materials, and sales materials. Currently, more than 3,000 producers are participating in New York State Grown & Certified, representing more than 750,000 acres of farmland. For more information on NYS Grown & Certified, visit its website, and/or follow the program on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About the Consolidated Funding Application

The Consolidated Funding Application was created to streamline and expedite the grant application process. The CFA process marks a fundamental shift in the way state resources are allocated, ensuring less bureaucracy and greater efficiency to fulfill local economic development needs. The CFA serves as the single-entry point for access to economic development funding, ensuring applicants no longer have to slowly navigate multiple agencies and sources without any mechanism for coordination. Now, economic development projects use the CFA as a support mechanism to access multiple state funding sources through one application, making the process quicker, easier, and more productive. Learn more about the CFA here.

About the Regional Economic Development Councils

The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key component of the State’s approach to State investment and economic development. In 2011, 10 Regional Councils were established to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government and non-governmental organizations. The Regional Councils have redefined the way New York invests in jobs and economic growth by putting in place a community-based, bottom-up approach and establishing a competitive process for State resources. Learn more at regionalcouncils.ny.gov.