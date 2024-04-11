Texas Regional Games in Partnership with The Hartford to Host Hundreds of Athletes with Disabilities April 25 – 28
The Hartford and World Champion Wheelchair Basketball Player Matt Scott to surprise three athletes with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment
Through competition, the athletes gain confidence, self-esteem and independence because sport is the best therapy for individuals with a physical disability”SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of athletes with disabilities are experiencing the power of sport and realizing their true potential by competing at the 2024 Texas Regional Games in partnership with The Hartford, taking place in San Antonio, April 25 – 28 at Morgan’s Wonderland, 5025 David Edwards Drive.
Now in its 14th year, the 2024 Texas Regional Games in Partnership with The Hartford will include competition in ten adaptive sports including air gun, archery, boccia, cycling, track and field, powerlifting, swimming, rowing and tennis. Each sport offers a variety of divisions to accommodate athletes’ different abilities. Many are competing for the first time and others are experienced athletes.
Athletes range in age from five to 80 years and older and come from across the country to participate in this event. There is also a large contingent of active duty and veteran military members.
“Texas Regional Games in partnership with The Hartford offers an opportunity for athletes to compete against others with similar abilities. Through competition, the athletes gain confidence, self-esteem and independence because sport is the best therapy for individuals with a physical disability,” said Wendy Gumbert, games director and executive director of Texas Parasport.
The Hartford, along with World Champion Wheelchair Basketball Player Matt Scott, will surprise three athletes with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment to continue their mission of making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible to youth and adults with disabilities. The cost of adaptive sports equipment is approximately 15 times more expensive than traditional sports equipment.
In addition to competition, the event also feature sports clinics and an event celebration dinner. Participants and their families can also visit Morgan’s Wonderland Park, the world’s first and only theme park designed with those with special needs in mind and built for everyone’s enjoyment.
The 2024 Texas Regional Games in partnership with The Hartford is part of The Hartford’s Adaptive Sports Competition Series. The series features five premier competitive events across the country and includes surprise custom equipment donations, the Human Achievement award and meet and greets with champion para-athletes. The events are sanctioned by Move United and applicable National Governing Bodies and often serve as a pipeline to elite competition at the national and international levels. The Texas Regional Games is a qualifier for The Hartford Nationals, conducted by Move United, scheduled for July 12-18, 2024, in Hoover, Alabama.
To compete, volunteer, or support the event, visit https://www.texasregionalgames.com/.
