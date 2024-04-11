Tatyana Golikova: More than 230 events will be held as part of the Russia-China Years of Culture

RUSSIA, April 11 - A meeting of the Russian part of the organising committee to discuss preparations for and holding of the Russia-China Years of Culture was held at the Government House. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. The agenda included discussing the Russian part of the plan of the main events and the opening ceremony for the Years of Culture.

Tatyana Golikova chaired a meeting of the Russian part of the organising committee for preparing and holding the Russia-China Years of Culture 11 April 2024 Tatyana Golikova at a meeting of the Russian part of the organising committee for preparing and holding the Russia-China Years of Culture 11 April 2024 Meeting of the Russian part of the organising committee for preparing and holding the Russia-China Years of Culture 11 April 2024 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Tatyana Golikova chaired a meeting of the Russian part of the organising committee for preparing and holding the Russia-China Years of Culture

The meeting was attended by Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, Special Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev, Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to China Igor Morgulov, Director General of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, Artistic Director and Director of the Mariinsky Theatre Valery Gergiev, People’s Artist of Russia Denis Matsuev, Director General of the State Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve The Moscow Kremlin Yelena Gagarina, and Director General of the Russian State Library Vadim Duda, to name a few.

“Cooperation with China is among the most important areas of our foreign policy,” Tatyana Golikova said. “By the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinxing, 2024 and 2025 have been declared the Russia-China Years of Culture. The cross-years events should be held at the highest level, especially so since both countries have very high interest in each other’s culture.” It is especially important that the events are held under the auspices of this year’s celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. I have no doubt that the Years of Culture will deepen cultural cooperation, expand ties between relevant institutions of our countries, and open up new promising areas of cooperation.”

In conjunction with the stakeholder federal executive authorities, regional executive authorities and public organisations, the Ministry of Culture has drawn up a draft plan of the main events of the Russia-China Years of Culture. As Tatyana Golikova pointed out, much has been done, and a genuine galaxy of outstanding cultural events was put together that are aimed primarily at demonstrating the unique cultural heritage of our country in China, as well as at acquainting Russians with the history and traditions of the Celestial Empire.

“Within the framework of the Russia-China Years of Culture, more than 230 events will be held in all areas of culture, including musical and theatrical arts, museum exchanges, librarianship, cinematography, creative education and creative industries. Cultural events will be held in 51 cities in China and 38 cities in Russia. Forty-four Russian regions from all federal districts will take part in the Year of Culture,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasised.

In addition, Tatyana Golikova noted that large-scale tours of the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, the Mariinsky Theatre, the Yevgeny Vakhtangov Theatre, the Kasatkina and Vasilyov Classical Ballet Theatre will take place in 33 Chinese cities.

It is planned that the ceremony for opening the Years will be held in Beijing in May 2024.

Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova told more about preparations for and holding of the Russia-China Years of Culture. According to her, museums were actively involved in the development of the plan of events. A total of over 30 exhibitions will be held in both countries.

“Exchange exhibition projects in China are prepared by the Moscow Kremlin Museums, the Tretyakov Gallery, the State Historical Museum, and the State Russian Museum. The Tretyakov Gallery has already opened its first exhibition in Moscow within the framework of the Years of Culture. The exposition presents works by contemporary Chinese artist Han Yuchen and tells about the Tibetan traditions. Already on April 10–11, the Russian National Museum of Music will launch a cycle of exhibition and educational events in the Liaoning province, including lectures at Dalian University and the exhibition “Planet Tchaikovsky” at the Museum of World Musical Culture in Dalian”, the Minister of Culture said.

According to Olga Lyubimova, the traditional exchange festivals of culture, which date back dozens of years, will be another significant event during the Years of Culture. The Festival of Russian Culture in China with the participation of the State Academic Honoured Dance Ensemble of Dagestan “Lezginka” is planned in November. In 2025, a Festival of Chinese culture will take place in Russia.

In closing, Olga Lyubimova discussed cinema events.

“A branded film festival, Russian Film Festival, will be held in September 2024 as part of the Years of Culture in China. Outstanding modern Russian films will be presented to wide Chinese audiences. A festival of Chinese cinema in Russia will be held in October”, Olga Lyubimova said.

Following the discussion, the Russian part of the plan of the main events of the Russia-China Years of Culture was approved.

In closing, Tatyana Golikova urged all members of the organising committee to take active part in the implementation of the events outlined in the plan.