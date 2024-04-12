Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo Now Offering Comprehensive Wellness For NYC Patients

NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care based on merit for 2024.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD, FAAOS of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care based on merit for 2024. Dr. Okubadejo is a board certified and fellowship trained physician specializing in the treatment of degenerative spinal disease, spinal deformity, and cervical, lumbar, and thoracic conditions.His practice recently started a fully body wellness program called Comprehensive Wellness. With this program, Dr. Okubadejo expanded his practice to include a chiropractor, a nurse practitioner who provides IV vitamin treatments, a nutritionist, and an exercise physiologist. Together, they're able to provide comprehensive care to their patients."They will all complement me as a spine surgeon, to provide the best care for our patients," says Dr. Okubadejo.Dr. Okubadejo believes in the power of preventive care, minimally invasive surgical procedures, open communication with patients, and personalized care. When patients walk through the doors of The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care, Dr. Okubadejo and his team treat everyone with the kindest, most thorough care possible.Dr. Okubadejo earned his undergraduate degree at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island and his medical degree at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He then completed his internship and orthopedic surgery residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Okubadejo later completed a spinal surgery fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh.Dr. Okubadejo is also a published research author and has presented his findings at several major spinal conferences around the globe.To learn more about Dr. Okubadejo, please visit: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/dr-gbolahan-okubadejo/